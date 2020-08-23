Instagram-Worthy Bridal Shower Decorations That the Bride Will Love

The bridal shower might not be as highly anticipated as the bachelorette party, but you can make your shower a fun time. Let your bridesmaids, friends and family know what to expect as they walk in the door with a bunch of vibrant decorations greeting them. This isn’t just going to be one of those showers where presents are handed out and then you say goodbye. There will be games, tasty treats and laughter. Let the banners and balloons do the talking for you. We want to help you out, so we rounded up the best bridal shower decorations for you.

Whether you want something subtle or over-the-top decorations that loudly celebrate your love, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got two banners that are pre-assembled and tastefully understated on one end of the spectrum. On the other, we have a 125 balloon garland extravaganza that you’ll want all of your photos in front of. You might need to enlist your wedding party to help set it up. And for the in-betweeners, we’ve got a pick that has plenty of colorful decorations, but it can be assembled and put up in a half-hour tops.

1. Vidal Crafts Bridal Shower Decorations Set

Save yourself some time and get one matching set of decorations. With this vibrant set, you get one “Bride to Be” banner, four paper fans, nine tissue pom-poms in four sizes and four honeycomb balls. All of the decorations are in coordinating peach, white and gold, creating a cohesive look at the bridal shower. Everything just needs to be opened, but the set-up won’t take up much time.

2. 2 Pieces Burlap Banner Bride to Be Banner

Create a cute backdrop for photos with these two elegant banners. Each flag is made out of durable burlap, which will go with most other bridal shower decorations. One banner says “Bride to Be” in white text, while the other banner reads “Miss to Mrs.” in black text. The banners are already pre-strung, so all you have to do is hang them up, which will make decorating quick and easy.

3. Balloon Garland Arch Kit

Who doesn’t want a bunch of balloons at their bridal shower? This tasteful and exciting balloon garland will liven up any shower. It’s also perfect for Instagram. You get a whopping 125 balloons with this set, including multiple pinks, whites and peach colors and sizes. It also comes with a balloon garland strip, a roll of glue dot and a tying tie. The balloons will stay up longer if you use regular air instead of helium.