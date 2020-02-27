The Best Bridal Sets on a Budget

Scroll To See More Images

The standard rule of thumb that suggests that an engagement ring should be priced around the equivalent of about three months of a person’s annual income is kind of outdated. If you’re like myself and some of my millennial peers, you’re probably also on-board with a more affordable bridal ring set, including your wedding band and engagement ring.

With that being said, however, and in the name of being at least, semi-traditional, it is nice to have a wearable token of your special day to remember your vows and let potential suitors know that you’re definitely taken. You can get just about anything you can dream of on Amazon these days, and yes, engagement and weddings rings happen to be one of them. While you may be skeptical about the massive e-commerce platform selling such an important piece of jewelry, there are some very impressive rings that not only look as luxe as their pricier counterparts but also are (somehow) affordably priced.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Newshe Wedding Rings & Engagement Ring Set

This dazzling engagement and wedding ring bridal set looks like it costs ten times what it actually does. It’s designed with round, AAA Cubic Zirconia and sterling silver.

2. Gold Plated Swarovski Zirconia Antique Ring Set

This vintage-inspired bridal ring set is designed with either high-quality sterling silver or plated gold bands and are embellished with prong-set faceted round Swarovski Zirconia crystals.

3. Palm Beach Jewelry Platinum Round Cubic Zirconia Bridal Set

This brilliant bridal set feature sterling silver bands adorned with dazzling oval cut and 37 tiny round cubic zirconia stones that catch the light from each and every angle.