The Best Gap-Free Bras Designed With Small-Busted Babes in Mind

While there are plenty of advantages to having a small bust — not having to worry about a nip slip sporting a low-cut top and no “bounce-back” during sweaty Zumba classes — finding a bra that fits a small-chested frame is definitely not one of them. I know, I know — whether you’re a AA or a DD, finding a well-fitting bra isn’t easy, but for us less-endowed members of the IBTC (if you know, you know) bra shopping comes with its own unique set of struggles. From dealing with the dreaded gap situation to ridiculous amounts of padding, if you’re not a “standard size,” you know that tracking down the perfect bra can be a straight-up painstaking task.

For reference, I usually wear a size 32A, and like most boob-owners, my cup size changes a bit with weight changes and hormonal fluctuations, I can absolutely speak to the challenge of trying to find flattering and comfortable bras that you know, actually fit my lady bits. In the past, I’ve resorted to scanning the junior’s section with the hopes of finding a better-fitting bra, but despite my modest bustline, I’m a grown woman and I have curves in other places too — I shouldn’t have to resort to an ill-fitting training bra designed for sixth graders, am I right?

If I’m going to be totally honest here, I’ve longed for a buxom pair of breasts since I was a kid. Embarrassingly enough, I even stuffed my bra with toilet paper in middle school to fake a fuller chest (although I don’t recommend this DIY “hack” at all whatsoever, guys), but I’ve grown to love my small but perky set over the years. Regardless of accepting the genetic card I was dealt with, that doesn’t mean I want to go braless all the time due to a lack of decent options. Fortunately, the small-chested bra space has come along way in the past few years, and there are some pretty stellar options out there. Scroll through below to check out my favorite bras that’ll fit and flatter all my fellow Itty Bitty Titty Committee ladies out there.

Third Love 24/7™ Pima Cotton T-Shirt Bra

Not only is this the sexiest T-shirt bra I’ve ever seen, but it’s also available in half-size cups! In between an A and B cup? Opt for the A and a half size for a seamless, gap-free fit.

Pepper All You Bra

Pepper’s range of flattering and seriously comfy bras is designed specifically for AA, A, and B cups. Featuring shallower cups, signature mesh lifts, and a pain-free underwire that lifts and separates, this bra puts an end to all of your small boobs struggles.

Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Balconette Bra

This ultra-feminine (but properly fitting) lace bra featured darted underwire cups for an enhanced shape a cozy, dig-free microfiber back closure for the ultimate comfort without sacrificing support.

DOBREVA Strapless Padded Push Up Bra

Regardless of the size of your breasts, finding a strapless bra that supports and doesn’t fall down (especially if you’re nearly flat-chested) is almost impossible, but this affordable push-up actually stays put all day long. It’s also available in AA as well.

Journelle Isabel Balconette Bra

This lacy unlined bra gives your bust a bit of support and a push-up without the thick padding. Who said small-boob-approved bras have to be plain and boring?

Glamorise The Perfect “A” Wire-Free Enhancing Bra

The Perfect A Bra is made specifically for fuller-figured women with A cups, who want a bit of support without the discomfort and digging you get from wires. This wire-free lace bra is offered in sizes 38-58.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette

As its name implies, this wire-free bralette fits and flatters all shapes and cup sizes. It’s offered in sizes XXS to 4X and features adjustable straps for an extra-customized fit. TBH, this is one of the most comfortable bras I’ve ever worn — I’d even sleep in it.

Agent Provocateur Helene Padded Plunge Bra

If you’re obsessed with luxury lingerie like I am, chances are Agent Provocateur is already on your radar, but you may not know that their sexy bras and stylish playsuits fit smaller-chested gals like a dream. Indeed, it turns out that you don’t have to choose a plain style to get the proper fit.

CUUP Balconette Bra

This Instagram-famous bra went viral last year for a reason, folks. Offering “the sensuality of lingerie while maintaining the practicality of a bra you wear every day,” this second-skin bra is a serious industry-disruptor. Available in sizes 30A-30H, the Balconette bra is also designed with comfort-enhancing features like sewn cups, a tripe hook-and-eye closure, and luxe, patent-pending hardware for a super-elevated feel.

Jockey Forever Fit Unlined Mesh Bra

This is one of my favorite bras of all time — it’s completely wire-free and unlined so it’s comfy but it also features super soft, flexible cups that help lift and shape your girls perfectly.

Lulalu Zoe Push Up Bra

Another lingerie brand dedicated to serving the small-busted community (their range is offered in cup sizes AAA-A only), this comfortable yet supportive push-up bra gives your girls a little lift without a ridiculous amount of padding.