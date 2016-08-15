StyleCaster
A Complete Guide to the Best Bras for Every Outfit in Your Closet

Leah Faye Cooper
You can put on the perfect outfit—your favorite dress, a sick crop top, jeans with a gorgeous billowing blouse—but if you’re not wearing the right bra, consider that outfit underwhelming, at best.

MORE: 12 Ways to Pull Off the Lingerie Dressing Trend IRL

Straps or strapless? Plunging or push-up? Molded or underwire? These are the questions you should be asking when bra shopping, but let’s be real—most of us just reach for the comfiest, prettiest bras in our size and call it a day. Time to make that a habit of the past.

Ahead are nine editor-approved bras perfect for every outfit in your wardrobe. Whether you’re opting for an off-the-shoulder top or plunging-neckline dress, you’ll be covered with these in your undergarment stash—literally.

The Garment: Off-the-Shoulder Shirts

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Underwire Push-Up

On Gossamer Convertible Underwire Push-Up Bra, $44; at Nordstrom

The Garment: Shell Tops

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Underwire Spacer Bra

On Gossamer Sheer Bliss Underwire Spacer Bra, $48; at Nordstrom

The Garment: T-Shirts

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Convertible T-Shirt Bra

On Gossamer Underwire Convertible T-Shirt Bra, $42; at Nordstrom

The Garment: Button-Downs

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Molded Bralette

On Gossamer Molded Bralette, $44; at Nordstrom

The Garment: V-Neck Tops

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Push-Up Bra

On Gossamer Bump It Up Underwire Push-Up Bra, $46; Nordstrom

The Garment: Plunging Necklines

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Plunge Bra

On Gossamer Underwire Plunge Bra, $38; Nordstrom

The Garment: Sheer Tops

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Cotton Bralette

On Gossamer Stretch Cotton Bralette, $36; at Nordstrom

The Garment: Sweetheart Necklines

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Balconette Bra

On Gossamer Convertible Underwire Balconette Bra, $48; at Nordstrom

The Garment: Knit Tops

Photo: ImaxTree


The Bra: Unlined Bra

On Gossamer Optical Illusion Unlined Bra, $42; at Nordstrom

