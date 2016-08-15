A Complete Guide to the Best Bras for Every Outfit in Your Closet

You can put on the perfect outfit—your favorite dress, a sick crop top, jeans with a gorgeous billowing blouse—but if you’re not wearing the right bra, consider that outfit underwhelming, at best.
Straps or strapless? Plunging or push-up? Molded or underwire? These are the questions you should be asking when bra shopping, but let’s be real—most of us just reach for the comfiest, prettiest bras in our size and call it a day. Time to make that a habit of the past.
Ahead are nine editor-approved bras perfect for every outfit in your wardrobe. Whether you’re opting for an off-the-shoulder top or plunging-neckline dress, you’ll be covered with these in your undergarment stash—literally.
The Garment: Off-the-Shoulder Shirts
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Bra: Underwire Push-Up
On Gossamer Convertible Underwire Push-Up Bra, $44; at Nordstrom
The Bra: Underwire Spacer Bra
On Gossamer Sheer Bliss Underwire Spacer Bra, $48; at Nordstrom
The Bra: Convertible T-Shirt Bra
On Gossamer Underwire Convertible T-Shirt Bra, $42; at Nordstrom
The Garment: Button-Downs
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Bra: Molded Bralette
On Gossamer Molded Bralette, $44; at Nordstrom
The Bra: Push-Up Bra
On Gossamer Bump It Up Underwire Push-Up Bra, $46; Nordstrom
The Garment: Plunging Necklines
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Bra: Plunge Bra
On Gossamer Underwire Plunge Bra, $38; Nordstrom
The Bra: Cotton Bralette
On Gossamer Stretch Cotton Bralette, $36; at Nordstrom
The Garment: Sweetheart Necklines
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Bra: Balconette Bra
On Gossamer Convertible Underwire Balconette Bra, $48; at Nordstrom
The Bra: Unlined Bra
On Gossamer Optical Illusion Unlined Bra, $42; at Nordstrom