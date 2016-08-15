A Complete Guide to the Best Bras for Every Outfit in Your Closet

You can put on the perfect outfit—your favorite dress, a sick crop top, jeans with a gorgeous billowing blouse—but if you’re not wearing the right bra, consider that outfit underwhelming, at best.

Straps or strapless? Plunging or push-up? Molded or underwire? These are the questions you should be asking when bra shopping, but let’s be real—most of us just reach for the comfiest, prettiest bras in our size and call it a day. Time to make that a habit of the past.

Ahead are nine editor-approved bras perfect for every outfit in your wardrobe. Whether you’re opting for an off-the-shoulder top or plunging-neckline dress, you’ll be covered with these in your undergarment stash—literally.