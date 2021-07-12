I Asked 33 Friends About Their Favorite Bras—Here’s What They Said

Scroll To See More Images

I recently got re-sized for bras and it was a life-changing experience. It turns out, I’d been wearing entirely the wrong size and my boobs were paying the price! Now that I know what’s what in my 34F world, I need to stock up on a whole new array of bras and bralettes—and rather than do the research myself, I decided to ask real women about the very best bra brands worth shopping.

How, you ask? Instagram. Duh! I put out an ask on my IG Stories and answers poured in from 33 friends, each with recommendations galore on which brands I’d love, which to avoid and what silhouettes in particular were absolutely essential. Being the kind soul and lover-of-a-well-fitted-bra that I am, I’m now sharing those responses with you.

While I can’t explore every single recommendation in depth (we’d be here all day!) I can share the most-recommended brands and silhouettes below, from CUUP to Thirdlove to sleeper hits like Aerie and True & Co. That said, allow me to rattle off a few of the once-recommended brands that receive honorable mention, all of which have even more wonderful bra options to explore: Chantelle Lingerie, Natori, Calvin Klein, The Great Eros, Panache, Freya, Camio Mio, Kit Undergarments, ASOS DESIGN Tiggy, Auden, Triumph, Free People and Giapenta.

Oh, and if you happen to be in New York City, I can’t recommend WeFit Lingerie enough to go find out your bra size. Though the storefront is deceptively small, the backstock houses thousands of bras from high-quality brands with sizes up to 46N. Never has finding my perfect fit been such a breeze, not to mention a downright fun time. In a matter of minutes, I had four Simone Perele bras that fit so well, I could’ve sworn they’d been made just for me.

With that, read on for real women-approved bras you should actually buy—once you figure out your size, that is!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Five people shouted out CUUP, the most of any brand in my informal poll. “Best bra I’ve ever invested in,” one person wrote to me, adding, “They are a little pricey but worth it!” Another referred to her CUUP bras as “the most comfortable and flattering bras I’ve ever owned.” I’ll be starting with their signature The Balconette, available in band sizes 30-38 and cup sizes A-H.

Three people hyped up Wacoal, which I too acknowledge as one of my go-tos for big-girl bras, a.k.a. heavy-duty bras that give my chest the lift and support it needs. I’m a big fan of their underwire sports bra, but for everyday wear, try the Softly Styled Underwire Bra in band sizes 30-46 and cup sizes AA-G.

True & Co. bralettes went pretty viral on TikTok earlier this year, so I wasn’t surprised to see a couple of people recommend them. For a super-comfortable fit to wear while working from home or running errands, the Adjustable Strap Scoop Neck Bra, available in XS-XL, is pretty much essential.

I got one response in praise of Simone Perele, but I second it, so that makes two! They make some of my all-time favorite silhouettes that are as supportive as they are gorgeous, like the Caresse Underwire Plunge Bra in band sizes 30-38 and cup sizes A-H. I have it in multiple colorways.

Two folks chimed in on behalf of Thirdlove, another brand with fantastic bras you’ve definitely heard about. Their best-selling 24/7 T-Shirt Bra needs no introduction, available in band sizes 30-44 and cup sizes A-I.

Y’all, don’t sleep on Aerie for bras! I received recommendations for two Aerie styles and decided on the Real Free Padded Scoop Bralette, a super-soft tank-style bralette in sizes XXS-XL with additional sizes for D and DD chests. It’s not really a bra bra, but Aerie does offer push-up, lightly lined and wireless bra styles, so I’ll have to explore those next.

Two people reached out to hype up The T-Shirt Lightly-Lined Full-Coverage Bra, one of VS’s classic silhouettes. Available in band sizes 32-40 and cup sizes B-F, my favorite part about this bra is definitely the smoothing U-shaped back, which guarantees a flattering fit.

One thing I can never find is a good strapless bra, so when two people recommended the SKIMS Fits Everybody Bandeau Bra for underneath tube tops and strapless dresses (and one went as far as to call it “the best strapless bra ever”) I was intrigued. Available in XS-5X, you won’t get a ton of lift and support, but you will get a seamless, smoothing bandeau that won’t dig in as the day (or night) goes on.