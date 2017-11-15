StyleCaster
15 Pairs of Boyfriend Jeans You’ll Wear Over and Over (and How to Style Them)

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

While we’re certainly fans of many a not-so-comfortable fashion trend—from sky-high heels to leather skinny jeans—it’s a lot easier to jump on the bandwagon when a look that’s incredibly chic also happens to be impossibly comfy. One of those magical trends (along with athleisure, wearing sneakers to work, and backpacks) is boyfriend jeans.

Sure, boyfriend jeans have been around for awhile and they’re not going anywhere soon, but they also somehow still feel so very now. They’re effortless, they’ve got sex appeal, and their lack of body-consciousness is totally refreshing. And just because they’re comfy definitely doesn’t mean you should reserve them for hanging around the house—pair them with a sexy silk camisole or a graphic tee for a laid-back cool effect.

Click through the slideshow for tons of inspiration for styling boyfriend jeans, and our 15 favorite pairs to shop now.

Boyfriend Jeans: The August Diaries

The August Diaries

Boyfriend Jeans: Boyfriend Straight Jeans for Women

Boyfriend Straight Jeans for Women, $40; at Old Navy

Boyfriend Jeans: Oh to Be a Muse

Oh to Be a Muse

Boyfriend Jeans: Goldie High Rise Tapered Jeans

Goldie High Rise Tapered Jeans, $188; at DL1961

Boyfriend Jeans: Gold Lion Style

Gold Lion Style

Boyfriend Jeans: Pistola Abbi Medium Wash Distressed Jeans

Pistola Abbi Medium Wash Distressed Jeans, $88; at Lulus

Boyfriend Jeans: Living After Midnite

Living After Midnite

Boyfriend Jeans: Boyfriend Straight Distressed Jeans for Women

Boyfriend Straight Distressed Jeans for Women, $32; at Old Navy

Boyfriend Jeans: Oh to Be a Muse

Oh to Be a Muse

Boyfriend Jeans: Naomi Boyfriend Jeans

Naomi Boyfriend Jeans, $75; at Lioness Fashion

Boyfriend Jeans: Until the Very Trend

Until the Very Trend

Boyfriend Jeans: Side by Side Mom Jeans

Side by Side Mom Jeans, $50; at Nasty Gal

Boyfriend Jeans: Hello Shopping

Hello Shopping

Boyfriend Jeans: Bottoms Up High-Waisted Jeans

Bottoms Up High-Waisted Jeans, $50; at Nasty Gal

Boyfriend Jeans: Randa Alloum

Randa Alloum

Boyfriend Jeans: Rosecran Blue High Rise Girlfriend Jean

Rosecran Blue High Rise Girlfriend Jean, $68; at Tobi

Boyfriend Jeans: Kolorowa Dusza

Kolorowa Dusza

Boyfriend Jeans: Hampton Light Wash Low Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean

Hampton Light Wash Low Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean, $70; at Tobi

Boyfriend Jeans: Couturezilla

Couturezilla

Boyfriend Jeans: Filled to the Trim Distressed Jeans

Filled to the Trim Distressed Jeans, $44; at Nasty Gal

Boyfriend Jeans: Wear I Am

Wear I Am

Boyfriend Jeans: Citizens of Humanity Emerson Slim Fit Boyfriend Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Emerson Slim Fit Boyfriend Jeans, $248; at Revolve

Boyfriend Jeans: Hello Fashion

Hello Fashion

Boyfriend Jeans: Kendall + Kylie Slash Vintage Denim

Kendall + Kylie Slash Vintage Denim, $225; at Kendall + Kylie

Boyfriend Jeans: Elsa Ekman

Elsa Ekman

Boyfriend Jeans: Saints Le Punk Star Jean

Saints Le Punk Star Jean, $158; at Free People

Boyfriend Jeans: Emilie Tommerberg

Emilie Tommerberg

Boyfriend Jeans: Patched Bandit Jeans

Patched Bandit Jeans, $185; at Free People

Boyfriend Jeans: Walk in Wonderland

Walk in Wonderland

Boyfriend Jeans: Bandit Boyfriend Jeans

Bandit Boyfriend Jeans, $195; at Free People

