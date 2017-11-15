15 Pairs of Boyfriend Jeans You’ll Wear Over and Over (and How to Style Them)

While we’re certainly fans of many a not-so-comfortable fashion trend—from sky-high heels to leather skinny jeans—it’s a lot easier to jump on the bandwagon when a look that’s incredibly chic also happens to be impossibly comfy. One of those magical trends (along with athleisure, wearing sneakers to work, and backpacks) is boyfriend jeans.

Sure, boyfriend jeans have been around for awhile and they’re not going anywhere soon, but they also somehow still feel so very now. They’re effortless, they’ve got sex appeal, and their lack of body-consciousness is totally refreshing. And just because they’re comfy definitely doesn’t mean you should reserve them for hanging around the house—pair them with a sexy silk camisole or a graphic tee for a laid-back cool effect.

Click through the slideshow for tons of inspiration for styling boyfriend jeans, and our 15 favorite pairs to shop now.