The 17 Best Booty-Shaking Videos by the Reigning Queens of Pop

No matter what you call it—booty, junk in the trunk, cake, bootius maximus, or derrière—there’s no denying butts are having an especially, well, big moment right now. To celebrate, we’re dedicating the week to all things ass-inspired—famous celebs with Internet-breaking booties, specialized workout plans, style tips, random trivia, confidence-boosters, and more. Welcome, readers, to Butt Week.



Before Nicki Minaj was shaking her shapely behind in the music video for her new song “Anaconda,” and long ahead of Iggy Azalea‘s ass-shimmying in “Booty,” film clips have been celebrating big butts and killer curves. While there’s a lot of buzz at the moment about the rise of the big booty (thanks Kim Kardashian), round, voluptuous backsides are nothing new on the music video charts.

The most iconic booty shakers right now include Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, Kelis, Shakira (whose hips don’t lie), The Pussycat Dolls, Lil’ Kim and even Miley–when it comes to flaunting their behinds, no one does it better.

So, because it’s impossible to fully appreciate these women in all their shaking, writhing, and twerking glory without watching them in action, keep scrolling to countdown the best booty-shaking music videos by the curvy queens of pop. Disclaimer: You don’t be able to look away.

17. Shakira, “Hips Don’t Lie”

16. Destiny’s Child, “Bootylicious”

15. The Pussycat Dolls ft. Snoop Dogg, “Buttons”

14. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop”

13. Beyoncé, “Partition”

12. Ciara, “Ride”

11. Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, Pink, “Lady Marmalade”

10. Lil’ Kim, “No Matter What They Say”

9. Rihanna, “Pour It Up”

8. Shakira, “She Wolf”

7. Christina Aguilera ft. Redman, “Dirrty”

6. Kelis, “Milkshake”

5. Ciara ft. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Out”

4. Beyonce, “Single Ladies”

3. Shakira, “Whenever, Wherever”

2. Nicki Minaj, “Anaconda”

1. Jennifer Lopez ft. Iggy Azalea, “Booty”