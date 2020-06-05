Classic Bootcut Jeans That Are Made for Walking

Bootcut jeans are a bit of a throwback, as skinny jeans and high-waisted “mom” jeans reign. Don’t discount bootcut jeans though. Bootcut jeans are form-fitting through the butt, hips and thighs, accenting your curves, and then they flare out slightly around your knee through the bottom of the jeans. Unlike the flower power bell bottoms, these jeans don’t make a dramatic statement with their flair. The flair creates a clean, straight-line. If you’re looking to add some length to your silhouette, these jeans will get the job done. They give you more flexibility in moving around while still giving you that fitted look.

Bootcut jeans were designed—you guessed it— to wear over your cowboy boots. They were very practical jeans when they were first invented. Try pulling the bottoms of your jeans over a boot. You probably won’t be able to do it. Cowboy boots might not be as in vogue anymore, but bootcut jeans are a classic that will remain in style. These jeans typically have the “All-American” book and evoke the West and South, but you can style these to either play up or play down the Western vibes.

We found the best bootcut jeans for you. Our three selections showcase the best of the classic jeans while providing you with modern washes and finishes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. NYDJ Women's Barbara Boot-Cut Jeans

These high-waisted bootcut jeans have incorporated a Lift and Tuck technology. This special design appears to lengthen your torso, flatten the front of your stomach and lift up your butt. These stretchy blue jeans promise no gapping in the back of the jeans and have flattering back pocket placement. There are more than 20 denim washes available, so you can find something that suits your style. The brand suggests going one size down when ordering these jeans.

2. WallFlower Women's Curvy Bootcut Jeans

These jeans from WallFlower promise to hug all of your curves and create a slimming look. Made with InstaStretch denim, these jeans will move with you throughout the day and make sure you’re comfortable. These mid-rise jeans have a special waistband to prevent gapping. The jeans conform to your from until the top of your knee and then they flare out in typical bootcut style. There are more than 20 denim washes to choose from.

3. Levi Strauss & Co. Women's Modern Bootcut Jean

Made with Levi’s Simply Stretch technology and a lightweight fabric, these jeans conform to your body naturally, so they feel much like a second skin. But these jeans aren’t inflexible, they give you the flexibility to move around easily throughout the day while still giving you that classic bootcut look. These jeans promise a slightly worn, vintage look. There are four different washes available from Levi Strauss.