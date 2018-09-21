20 Best Books to Read If You Want to Work in Fashion

Whether it’s becoming a stylist, an editor, a store owner or a designer, fashion is a notoriously difficult field to break into. Obviously, any hands-on experience you can get—fashion internships, volunteer work, being an assistant—helps tremendously, but unexpected inspiration can also be found in books written by women and men who have made it in the industry.

From honest memoirs written by Vogue bigwigs Grace Coddington and Andre Leon Talley to advice books written by successful designers, entrepreneurs and bloggers, these books will give you an inside look on how to do what you’re dying to do: get a job in the fashion industry. Who better to learn from than people who have been in your shoes and made it to where you want to be?

To that end, we’ve rounded up some the most inspiring and useful books out there to help you land the job of your dreams.

A version of this article was originally published in August 2014.