Bond-Strengthening Books Every Long-Distance Couple Should Read

Sure, they may say that distance may make the heart grow fonder — but that sure doesn’t mean it’s easy. Relationships are can be a challenge in general, but if you and your partner don’t live even remotely close to one another, it can be even more difficult to express your love and keep your bond intact. Fortunately, extra separation also has the ability to strengthen relationships just as much as it does to strain them.

Whether you’ve moved away from your loved one to start a new job or decided to pursue a graduate degree at an out-of-state university, long-distance love may not exactly be seamless, but keeping the romance alive from a distance definitely isn’t impossible with the right tools, solid communication, and trust in one another. One of the best ways to solidify the bond with your partner (and also learn more about yourself and personal habits at the same time) is by reading relationship books to help you improve the way you argue, show affection, and address your S.O.’s unique “love language.” We’ve rounded up a few excellent relationship advice books focussed specifically on keeping a healthy connection with your partner when you’re in a long-distance relationship.

1. 401 Great Discussion Questions For Couples In Long Distance Relationships

This comprehensive book focusses on the power of reciprocal question-asking as well as overall effective and nurturing communication styles as the main means to keep long-distance relationships strong and healthy.

2. The Long-Distance Relationship Survival Guide

This long-distance romance guide helps you learn how to build and maintain trust even when you’re not physically together, along with properly expressing emotions, concerns, and tough topics without causing a disagreement in the process.

3. How to Make Your Long-Distance Relationship Work and Flourish A Couple's Guide to Being Apart and Staying Happy

Through assessing stressing the importance of open communication and establishing terms surrounding commitment, this helpful book will help guide you and/or your partner to foster the romance and maintain the spark when you’re zip codes apart.