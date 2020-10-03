Inspiring Books by Female Politicians That’ll Fire You Up

Feel like you need a little career inspo? Digging into a good book by a fearless woman who has broken plenty of barriers might be what the doctor ordered. Sometimes looking at another woman’s life trajectory might empower you to take the next step in your career.

That’s why you should check out the best books by female politicians. These trailblazers found places in the senate and even the highest court of the land. It was an uphill battle for all three of the women whose biographies we’re spotlighting. One went from mother of two with big dreams to impressive law professor, while another lawyer broke barriers in a male-dominated field with every single job she took. You’ll be excited and ready to take on whatever your job has to throw at you.

These books go through each one of their life journeys, but they’re also peppered with practical and sage advice throughout. There’s messages about leadership, crisis management and hope. We’re spotlighting books by the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

1. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg In light of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, perhaps you want to learn more about the vastly accomplished justice. She gets into the nitty gritty of her fight for gender equality, her work for the Supreme Court, her upbringing and her love of opera. This book is a compilation of the many quotes she’d given over the years. All the included snippets were approved by her and her authorized biographers. My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg $12.04 buy it

2. The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris If you’re intrigued by Senator Harris after presidential candidate Joe Biden chose her as his running mate, you should pick up the vice presidential candidate’s biography. Harris goes through her Oakland upbringing, her early career before becoming a senator, policies she enacted and championed as a senator and how she manages crises. She unfortunately doesn’t touch on her iconic shoe choices. The Truths We Hold: An American Journey… $13.99 buy it