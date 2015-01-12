Spectacularly Perky Boobs Were the Real Trend at the Golden Globes

Scroll To See More Images

Silver sequins, shades of red, and gowns of white were all popular on last night’s Golden Globes 2015 red carpet, but we noticed one more trend that our favorite A-listers brought with them: pert, perky, at-full-attention boobs. Now that we’ve got your attention, we’ll spare you the copy (and any jokes about the real golden “globes”) and get straight to the point: here are the 5 best racks on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez: Between her chandelier earrings, dark smoky eye, and cape trailing beaded gown it’s like JLo was having a competition with herself to see what the most show-stopping part of her ensemble could be. But not even her voluptuous va-va-voom 70’s hair could keep our eyes off her cha-chas. We swear this woman is aging backwards—she’s 45 years old (and has never looked so good)!

Heidi Klum: The 41-year old-supermodel, mom, and “Project Runway” host has inked some sort of deal with the devil as she has not a wrinkle, mark, or flaw on her body. And, she accessorized her look with two of the perkiest mounds over 40 we’ve ever seen. Her bold red dress and old Hollywood waves framed her sexy cleavage, proving that age is just a number.

Kate Hudson: The golden girl brought her golden girls out the play last night in this body skimming Versace gown. Every cut, curve, and rhinestone looks strategically placed to highlight the fact that Kate Hudson’s boobs defy gravity. Though there have been rumors on whether her boobs are the result of a little nip & tuck, there’s definitely no denying that she looks damn good.

Jessica Chastain: If Jessica Rabbit and Marilyn Monroe morphed into a modern day bombshell, it would be Jessica Chastain. Plunging V’s can many times be the sagging enemy of cleavage, but not for this heavily nominated power player. Jessica’s carumbas were pushed in and pushed up, seemingly all on their own. How does she do it?

Kate Beckinsale: Kate’s boobs were so perky that the half inch layer of rhinestones that made up the top half of her dress couldn’t mask them. The 41 year old beauty hasn’t aged a day in the last two decades, including in the chest area.



