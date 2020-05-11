Nail the Free-Spirited Boho Look With These Flowy & Flirty Maxi Dresses

Though fashion is ever evolving, most people have a specific “look” they either purposely strive toward or coincidentally fall under. Preppy, tomboy, vintage and hipster are all style categories you might be familiar with. Maybe you’ve even experimented with an outfit or two (or a dozen) from these style archetypes before finding your perfect fit. But can we let you in on a little secret? The fun of fashion is trying out different styles, and if there’s one to try on for size during warmer weather, it’s the free-spirited boho look.

Although the term “bohemian” generally refers to hippie, artsy types that move to the rhythm of their own drum (think Stevie Nicks and Zoe Kravitz), anyone can rock the boho fashion trend. You just have to let loose a little, and embrace the unconventional. The boho style involves long flowing skirts, peasant shirts, embroidered accessories and fringe — a lot of fringe. But if you’re new to this style of dress, you don’t have to flip your entire closet in one shopping trip. We suggest starting small, like adding a few of the following maxi dresses to your wardrobe so you can get a feel for how the boho look looks on you.

1. Yidarton Boho Maxi Dress

For a boho look that’s casual-chic, Yidarton’s floor-length dresses are oh-so beautiful and highly covetable. Choose between four designs: A navy and white floral pattern, white with delicate green leaf print, black and white Dalmatian, or white and blue floral. Each dress is constructed with a light and airy cotton blend. The ruffle neck and hemlines add a feminine flair so the piece isn’t so straight and narrow, and the length of the dress falls right on the top of the foot.

2. VintageClothing Women's Floral Maxi Dresses

VintageClothing floral maxi dresses serve up a traditional boho look with all the fixings — er, details. From a stretch waistline that’s adjustable via rope-and-tassel drawstring, a neat row of buttons cascading down the front and a flowy bottom with a modest slit, these garden-inspired maxi dresses are the ideal combination of comfortable and chic. With bold color patterns and vibrant prints like coral with flowers and navy with cherries, expect a ton of compliments on your style when you step out in any of these pieces.

3. GRECERELLE Maxi Dress

We’re head over heels for this Grecerelle wardrobe staple. This brand’s dresses boast more of a contemporary interpretation of the boho look: It features shoulder cut outs, a side slit, racer back and, most importantly, pockets. Accessorize with a belt and slip-ons for a casual brunch, or dress it up with bangles and heeled sandals for a wedding or happy hour. With so many colors and prints to choose from, this is the type of boho look everyone can get behind.