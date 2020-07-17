Chic Boho Headbands Are the Perfect Hair Accessory

You’ve probably seen these headbands on everyone from Eva Mendes to your fave Instagram fashion influencer. From fun florals to vibrant boho prints, these headbands come in just about every style. They’re an easy, low-maintenance way to style your hair and make you look more put together. If you’re having a bad hair day, just put on the headband to obscure it. Their wide bands can also hide that you haven’t washed your hair in three days. Oops. Don’t only pull these bands out on bad days, though. They’re also worthy of your favorite dress or jumpsuit. You might even plan an entire outfit around one headband’s boho pattern.

We rounded up the best boho headbands for you. These headbands have become so popular, because they’re secretly comfortable. You won’t have a throbbing headache mid-day, because your headband is too tight. Fashion should be comfortable. Each one of our picks has elastic around the back, so they stretch across the back of your head. You don’t just get one headband per pick, though. These headbands come in massive sets of seven to ten. You won’t need to go headband shopping for quite a while.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. ELACUCOS 4 Pack Women Boho Headband

Unlike other headbands, this one doesn’t have to constantly be readjusted on your head. The band is soft and not too tight, so you can wear it comfortably all day long. With this set, you get four vibrantly printed headbands. They all have knots in the middle of the band, which you can adjust or retie if needed. There are seven different sets, so you’re sure to find one that suits your style.

2. DRESHOW 10 Pack Boho Headbands

You get so many headbands with this set that you’d be able to wear headbands for 10 days without wearing the same one twice. These super stylish headbands are made out of a variety of materials, including chiffon, georgette, silk or suede, and the materials are generally paired with the pattern. The headbands have elastic around the back of the band, so it fits around your head comfortably. There are nine different themed sets of headbands to browse through.

3. Women's Boho Headbands for Women

These criss-cross headbands are super flexible, with the ability to stretch from its 9 in. length to 12 in., and have head-turning patterns. With this pack of nine stylish headbands, it’ll be difficult to pick which one you want to wear. In addition to this set, there are some less boho chic ones available, ranging from bandana-style headbands to solid color wraps.