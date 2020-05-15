Ecclectic Statement Rugs to Give Your Space a Bohemian Makeover

A stylish statement rug is one of the most transformative home décor upgrades you can invest in, adding color, texture, and pattern to your dwelling with just one simple piece. Area rugs (and even smaller sizes) are a one-stop way to bring some life and personality to an otherwise drab space without having to embark on a full-on home renovation. Unfortunately, rugs can be an expensive purchase, making it impractical to replace your outdated one with a fresh style each and every season. However, finding a chic rug on a budget is far from impossible.

If you have a taste for bohemian interior design, accenting your bedroom, living room, or hallway with a cute rug is key to adding character to your home. Whether you’re into solid colors with unique textural details or graphic pattern styles with bold color palettes, there are plenty of charming options that won’t require you to drain your savings account on the market. Ahead, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite boho rugs that won’t break the bank.

1. Safavieh Monaco Collection Medallion Distressed Area Rug

This fashionable statement rug features a unique medallion motif that gives a dash of boho flair to any space instantly. It’s also designed with power-loomed construction as well as polypropylene fibers to prevent shedding.

2. Well Woven Lizette Red Traditional Medallion Area Rug

Constructed from polypropylene and a jute backing, this bohemian rug is stain-resistant and fade-proof. It’s the perfect accent rug to brighten up your living, family room, or bedroom and is super easy to clean.

3. Nourison Passion Bright Colorful Bohemian Denim Area Rug

This bold statement rug brings a pop of color and boho charm to any room. The durable construction and high-quality fabric makes this rug stain-resistant; simply spot clean after spills and vacuum regularly to prevent shedding.