These Bohemian Benches Will Add Free-Spirited Flair to Your Living Space

Furnishing your space is part chore, part style exploration, but once you’ve got the basics down pat — bed, couch, dining room table, etc. — the real fun can begin. See, items like entryway furniture, arm chairs and storage units are the types of fixtures that add character to your home. You want to choose pieces that represent your style and taste, so take your time browsing if you don’t have a clue what that is just yet. But don’t be afraid to experiment with pieces that are a little more out-of-the-box, either, like eccentric end tables or Bohemian benches.

ICYDK, Bohemian isn’t just a look, it’s a lifestyle, too. The color palettes and hippie patterns you’d find in a boho closet can also be applied to your home decor and are especially fitting when your space needs a splash of culture. The best part about this design style is that boho knows no bounds. Mix and match patterns, embrace the earthy vibe, or go bold with elements of jewel tones or fiery oranges and royal purples. They don’t consider Bohemian “free spirited” for nothing, you know.

But let’s back up a second. Going full boho isn’t for everyone, but accessorizing with Bohemian structures can really showcase your individuality. Bohemian benches are an especially great investment because they embrace that “more is more” motto. Add them to your seating arrangement, as a statement entryway piece, or set up in front of your bed for the aesthetic. Some bohemian benches also double as storage, so you have a place to sit and stash odds and ends.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Christopher Knight Home Sade Mid Century Boho Fabric Ottoman

Who knew little Peter Brady had such a flare for furniture design? Actor-turned-interior designer Christopher Knight’s bohemian bench is groovy in a midcentury kind of way. The fully upholstered ottoman is a statement piece that offers a pop of purple to the room while a funky, multi-colored arrow design adds an artistic element to the fixture. The seat is constructed from polyester, and its frame and mid-century legs made from birch wood. It’s comfortable, stable and adds character to any room.

2. Jennifer Taylor Home Naomi Collection Bohemian Bench

There are two things to consider when shopping for a bench to add to your decor: fashion and functionality. If you prefer something chic that also serves a purpose, like providing some extra storage space, look no further than Jennifer Taylor’s bohemian bench. The first step is to choose your favorite print — New Dail, blue and white tie dye, beige, ivory and brown birds, or red and brown shapes — the second is to decide where to put it. It’s described as an “entryway bench” (though we think it would look beautiful in the living room or bedroom), the piece is constructed from Kiln dried wood and metal with 100% cotton upholstery. It makes for a great seat, but an even better storage unit for books, magazines, kid toys, remote controls, etc.

3. Otto & Ben Mid Century Ottoman

Otto & Ben’s bohemian bench is calling your name if you love a floral moment. The seat is made from comfortable foam and is constructed with medium-density fiberboard to ensure optimal stability. The pre-drilled legs are made of real wood and are (thankfully) easy to assemble. The retro pattern will look sweet with earth toned decor or serve as an awesome pop of color and funky design. It also provides a bit of storage space for books that need a home or clothes that need stashing when company’s over.