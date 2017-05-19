Hailey Baldwin Just Wore the Official Cool-Girl Summer Haircut

We know, we know: Every single day of the last few months has brought with it a new celebrity with a new haircut or hair color, each one promising to be the next latest and greatest trend to take over the world. But oddly, none of them have. Because it wasn’t Zoë Kravitz’s platinum, textured pixie cut that caught on, or Vanessa Hudgens’ wavy, messy bob, or even Ariel Winter’s bright-red hair change—it was the unassuming, center-parted lob that literally every other celeb has been wearing, including Hailey Baldwin at the Cannes Film Festival. So we’re calling it: Meet 2017’s official cool-girl summer haircut, your new ultimate hair inspo.

Baldwin, queen of Instagram cool points and DGAF vibes, showed up to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in a simple, cobalt-blue silk gown, with chandelier earrings, neutral makeup, and an incredibly sleek, blunt (as in just-took-scissors-to-it blunt), and center-parted lob. So, basically, the exact hairstyle you wore in the early ‘00s when your mom finally bought you a flatiron and a bottle of silicone frizz-tamer. The hair, which was the creation of hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, was only the latest in a serious trend in center-parted lobs from pretty much every major celebrity, like Lucy Hale, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and a zillion others.

And for good reason, too: The center-parted lob is insanely versatile, thanks to the fact that it hits near the clavicles, making it just long enough to flatter virtually all face shapes, without being short enough that you can’t twist it into a bun or updo. And to prove it, because we know how nerve-wracking a blunt, middle-parted style can be, we rounded up every single celebrity who has seriously rocked this haircut in the last few months, all of whom have incredibly different face shapes and styles. So click through to see all of the inspo, then please make your way to the nearest phone to schedule an immediate appointment with your hairstylist before every single person on Instagram gets this summer haircut. You’ve been warned.