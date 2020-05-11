Stylish Blazers That’ll Make You Feel More Professional When You’re Working 9 to 5

Blazers are a work wardrobe staple. Every woman should have a good blazer in her closet for job interviews, work trips and very important meetings. You might have internally or externally groaned when you read the word “blazer.” Blazer implies boring. It is code for stodgy and old-fashioned. It reminds you of the time that your mom dragged you to a department store, insisting that you get a skirt-suit or blazer for job interviews post-college. We aren’t suggesting that you run out and get a boring, two-button blazer that looks like it’s from 20 years ago. You can find fashionable blazers that are flattering—and even edgy.

The right blazer can make you feel more confident and put-together, so you can ask for that raise or wow someone in an interview for your dream job. It might also give you some extra courage to stand up to your boss, like Melanie Griffith in Working Girl or Lily Tomlin in 9 to 5 did—though we aren’t suggesting that you kidnap him. But if they can pull off shoulder pads, which only got bigger in the time between the two movies’ releases in the 1980s, so can you. Luckily, the shoulder pads are much smaller today, though.

We rounded up the best blazers, from the innovative blazer-cape that’ll make you look like a boss to the more traditional one-button blazer that gives you a lot of fun, vibrant patterns to choose from.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. POGTMM Women 3/4 Sleeve Blazer

With a flattering shawl collar and slim frame, this blazer can go from a job interview to after-work happy hour easily. It’s chic and a little less uptight than your average blazer. It’s still professional and makes you look sleek, but there are no buttons to infringe on your freedom. The blazer is lightweight. It’s ideal to throw on when the AC is blasting in the office in the summer, and you’re freezing. It’s available in 22 color options, ranging from black to mustard, so you really can buy one in every color.

2. Alexander + David Women’s Woven Structured Cape Blazer Coat

Do you dislike blazers but need one for some work event? Check out this deconstructed blazer cape. Glamorous and a little edgy, this isn’t your grandma’s blazer. It’s the definition of a work power outfit. There are even shoulder pads on the inside to give you a little boost and to make sure the blazer doesn’t slip off your shoulders. Available in rust and black, the open fit of the blazer makes it simultaneously professional and casual. Warning: You’ll be tempted to strike a pose while wearing this.

3. Tommy Hilfiger Women's One Button Blazer

The notched collar and pocket flaps will make you feel like one professional woman. This one-button blazer even has the shoulder pads to puff you up. The blazer is designed so it hits below your hips. Tommy Hilfiger has an option for every style, ranging from your classic professional black blazer to a denim blazer or cinnamon plaid blazer. Tommy Hilfiger has 24 colors and patterns for one-button blazers available.