It’s Official: These Are The 8 Best Black Leggings You Can Buy, According to Reddit Users

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When faced with having to decide your OOTD, you can’t go wrong with a pair of black leggings. Not sure what to wear to the grocery store? Black leggings and a basic tee will do. Not sure what to wear for lunch with friends? Black leggings and a nice sweater will get the job done. They’re the most versatile, comfortable and easy-to-wear garments, regardless of the season or occasion, which is why we’ve gathered a bunch of pairs that Reddit has crowned as the best in the business.

You probably didn’t expect to be getting the dish on the best black leggings from Reddit, of all places, but hey, they’re on it! From Lululemon and Athleta to Nordstrom and Girlfriend Collective, Reddit users have spoken. They’ve based their decisions on things like fit, design, price point and durability, which is exactly what we would consider, too.

If you’re going for an everyday black legging, Zella at Nordstrom is a crowd-pleaser, but if you’re going for a pair you can wear to the office, Cuyana is your go-to. To no surprise at all, even on Reddit, Lululemon still reigns supreme in carrying the best exercise leggings.

Here are the eight best pairs of black leggings that you should stock up on right this second.

Zella

“My favorites are Zella from Nordstrom!” wrote one Reddit user. “They are super flattering, come in a high waist and suck in whatever you need. I’ve got about five pairs and they’ve lasted for years.”

While Zella carries plenty of styles, the brand’s Live In High Waist Leggings have a 4.5-star rating with over 5,000 perfect reviews. We can totally see why, since they’re made from moisture-wicking fabric and have a no-slip waistband.

Lululemon

“Honestly Lululemon. Find a pair that fits you well and with all the features you want and you’ll never turn back,” one user recommended. “Leg pockets and waist drawstring for me.”

The Invigorate High-Rise Tight Leggings have both side pockets and a waist drawcord. They’re made from Everlux, Lululemon’s fastest drying fabric, meaning they can endure even your sweatiest workouts.

Amazon

“My favorite cheap leggings are 90 degrees from Amazon,” wrote one user.

We completely agree with them, since 90 Degrees By Reflex’s High Waist Power Flex Tummy Control Leggings start at just $17. There aren’t many places you can find affordable $17 leggings that actually feel good and last for the long haul. Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, these black leggings pass the squat test and support your every move. This pair is also super cozy in that the elastic waistband gently sucks in your tummy, but don’t worry, it won’t dig into your waist or fall down 24/7.

Girlfriend Collective

“Girlfriend [Collective],” wrote one Reddit dweller. “I love everything I’ve ever bought from them. Got the OG leggings during their free leggings promotion in like 2016 and they’ve held up really well.”

The Compressive High-Rise Legging is the brand’s No. 1 bestseller and that’s probably because they’re squat-proof, sweat-wicking and good for high-impact workouts. Not to mention, they come in sizes XXS to 6XL and are made from 79 percent recycled plastic bottles.

Athleta

“The Athleta Elation 7/8 Tights are my all time favorite. So soft, so shaping, and so durable! I’m slowly replacing all my yoga pants with them,” one user posted.

For low-impact workouts and lounging around, opt for Athleta’s Elation 7/8 Tights. The brand’s Powervita fabric is oh so soft and compressive that you’ll be sure to feel comfy doing all your downward dogs and shavasanas.

Old Navy

“I love Old Navy elevate leggings,” one person commented. “They’re in between a cotton legging and an athletic legging so they’re thicker but don’t look [overly] sporty. The high waist is a plus and they’re usually on sale for $20.”

Old Navy’s Elevate Leggings, which are now called the High-Waisted PowerPress Leggings, are made from a moisture-wicking jersey material that keeps you secure and dry during your sweat sesh. Even better than a $20 price tag, these leggings are on sale right now for just $12, so go scoop up a pair (or two) ASAP.

H&M

“I live in the basic H&M black leggings. They have a thicker and thinner variety. I tried many but they are just the best for me,” raved one user.

The soft jersey material is made from an organic cotton blend, making these black leggings perfect for whatever you have on your agenda, whether it be walking the dog or picking up Starbs. Plus, H&M reviewers have come to the consensus that they fit true to size.

Cuyana

“Cuyana ponte leggings for a more elevated look,” one user wrote.

This legging-pant crossover features an elastic waistband and sophisticated slit details at the very bottom of the legs. Even better, they’re partly made of recycled materials. Style them with a blouse and you’re ready to go straight from work to happy hour.