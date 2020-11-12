All the Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals You Need To Know About

Scroll To See More Images

Now that November is officially in full swing, it’s safe to say that we’re already well into the holiday shopping (and holiday saving) season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may still be a couple of weeks away, but many retailers and best-selling brands have launched pre-Black Friday deals earlier this year, so you can ahead on your shopping list and save money without waiting until the very last second to score some stellar deals. 2020 has been a weird year full of cancellations on all fronts, but rest assured, Black Friday is still on for this year and we expect more and more bargains and promotions to keep trickling on throughout the month.

Amazon kicked off the season of savings at the beginning of this month with their launch of Holiday Dash Deals sale event, and many other mass retailers like Walmart and Target followed suit offering early Black Friday deals slated to run all month long. Whether you’re looking to plan your post-Thanksgiving shopping strategy ahead of time or prefer to take advantage of the early deals that are already live and shoppable, we’ve rounded up the best deals to score throughout November. As always, we suggest bookmarking this page, because we’ll be updating it on the daily as new info and deals roll in. Happy shopping!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon

Amazon’s Holiday Dash event has already begun, and new deals are rolling in on daily basis all month long. Whether you’re looking for an affordable down jacket to sport this winter or some new kitchen essentials on discount, Amazon’s Black Friday event is the time spend without breaking the bank.

Calvin Klein Quilted Packable Down Jacket

For a limited time, take 40 percent off select items, including tops and outerwear pieces by Calvin Klein.

Michael Kors Layton Watch

Save up to 36 percent right now on some of Michael Kor’s top-selling watches.

A Discounted Dutch Oven

If you know about TikTok’s Le Creuset obsession, you know that this is the hottest cookware brand in the eyes of Gen Z. The cast-iron dutch ovens usually never go on sale, but they’re currently $100 off.

Forever 21

Forever 21’s Black Friday sale hasn’t officially started yet, but judging by last year’s massive event, we’re expecting up to 40 percent site-wide on fashion, home decor, and even beauty.

This Fluffy Shearling Coat

We’re hoping this chic and cozy outerwear staple makes the cut this year.

Comfy Joggers Set

Sweatpants and loungewear have been the hallmark piece for 2020, so why not stock up on some styles while they’re marked down?

Turtleneck Sweater

This chic and comfortable turtleneck is number one on my Black Friday wishlist this year.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom’s Make Merry holiday and Daily Drops sale event are already in full swing and they’re also offering early Black Friday bargains on thousands of items across the site. They’ve also launched several different gift guides to help you pick the perfect gift for anyone on your list and at any budget.

La Mer Hydration Comfort Mini Gift Set

This limited edition set is the perfect way to test out La Mer’s best-sellers without breaking the bank.

Diptyque Limited Edition Moonlit Fir Scented Candle

This is literally a foolproof gift—for anyone.

Skims Cozy Knit Bouclé Robe

Adding to cart.

SHEIN

SHEIN’s Black Friday sale has already started, y’all and prices on chic on-trend staples are starting as low as just $6 a pop. Throughout the month they’ll be releasing new deals and discounts across the entire website.

Notched Collar Teddy Jacket

This looks so, so cozy.

High Waist Color Block Jeans

These ’70s throwback flares are seriously calling my name.

Button-Front Striped Sweater

A (not so ugly) Christmas sweater for your holiday photo.

The Ordinary

The Ordinary is yet another already-affordable retailer offering sitewide discounts before Thanksgiving even arrives. It’s time to stock up on backups of all of your favorite TO essentials while they’re marked down up to 30 percent off.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

There’s a reason this multi-purpose serum is a top-seller.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Who doesn’t need an extra (and already affordable) moisturizer on hand for the dry winter months?

Walmart

Walmart officially launched its month-long Black Friday sale two weeks ago, and the sale isn’t ending any time soon. Shop their pre-Black Friday “Holiday Deals for Days” event now to start scoring ahead of the post-Thanksgiving shopping craze.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

This air fryer and pressure cooker hybrid is $50 off the original retail price.

Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge

How adorable is this mini-fridge? Score it now while it’s marked down on November 14.

Keurig K-compact Brewer Coffee Maker

This foolproof coffee maker will be will $24 off beginning on November 14. Keurig Coffee Maker $35 (was $59.99) buy it

Wayfair

In addition to their current Holiday sale event, Wayfair’s already released their Black Friday preview featuring plenty of home decor, furniture and kitchen essentials that are already steeply marked down.

Elegant Circle Mirror

If you’ve been on the hunt for a circle mirror, here’s your chance to get it at a discount.

Le Creuset Cast Iron

Get this TikTok-famous kitchen essential while it’s 40 percent off rn.

AllModern Rug

Rugs are an essential accent decor piece, but they’re not exactly cheap. November is the perfect time to refresh your current style with a budget-friendly alternative.