The Best Black Friday Furniture Deals Mean $500 Off Chic Accent Chairs & More

I don’t know about you, but I’m a strong believer in the saying “new year, new me,” regardless of how cliche it might be. I mean, why wouldn’t we jump on the opportunity to transform ourselves for the better in every aspect of our lives? Yes, we’re still technically more than a month away from the New Year, but when Black Friday furniture deals as good as these come along, it would be remiss of us to pass up the opportunity to revamp our abodes. We’re talking over $500 off on Anthropologie accent chairs and major discounts on vanity sets.

Personally, this upcoming year I’m planning on finally permanently relocating to New York and moving into my first ever apartment—so I have a ton of shopping to do. Perhaps you’re in the same boat as me or maybe you’re just looking for one or two products to spruce up your space, whatever the case, today is the perfect day to get it done.

My TikTok feed is typically full of influencers showing off their stunning home decor, which I obviously fall deeply in love with, that is until I see the hefty price tag. My immediate reaction to a new video is almost always the same: add to my likes, save the link in my notes app, and dream about one day being able to afford the item in question. But not today! Today, I’m allowing myself to splurge in the name of a good deal. Discounts like these don’t come often and I’ve had my eye on snagging some pretty in pink decor for a while.

Don’t worry, we’ve done all the research and surfed the sites for you so you can relax and check out all the best furniture finds. You’ll have to act fast though as all good things must come to an end and these discounted products are sure to sell out. Read on and enjoy your new products!

A Hound of a Time

Obsessed is an understatement. This playful pup print accent chair designed by Kendra Dandy Is a gorgeous and whimsical decor piece that will make any room look effortlessly chic.

A Practical Shelving Unit

Make the most out of your space with these stack-up dark grey staggered shelves. Whether you adorn with coffee table books or lights, it’s sure to add a new level of dimension to your home.

A Stylish Yet Functional Bench

This glam versatile bench is ideal for any entryway, living room, or bedroom. She’s perfect for decorative reasons or to sit and lounge away.

A WFH-Friendly Coffee Table

So many of us are still working from home. I, for one, have exhausted just about every area in my home to work from over the last year. This rustic oak coffee table solves all of our WFH woes with its lift-top surface for your laptop and its large shelf space that can hold planners, notebooks, coffee, and more.

A Discounted Mattress Fit for a Queen

There’s never a price too high to pay for a good night’s sleep but luckily with this deal, you won’t have to bust out much. This foam mattress will adapt to how you sleep, which is just about all I need to know about this to hit the purchase button.

Embrace Your Vanity

Channel your inner Serena Kerrigan a.k.a the confidence queen with this luxurious vanity set. Never misplace your Fenty lip gloss again with this table that comes fully equipped with five drawers, one removable organizer with six differently sized slots. Plus, did we mention she comes with a matching adorable stool?

Elegant Velvet Sofa

Honestly guys, I think this one speaks for itself…I mean look at it! Call it love at first sight but this velvet pink sofa is giving me major heart eyes and is 31 percent off the original price of $669. You can currently also shop this style in five other hues including: gray, tan, light gray, rust, and mustard yellow.

Minimalist Planter

Perhaps you’re one of those people who just really got in tune with their green thumb during lockdown. This modern planter features a leaning ladder frame topped with three tiers of buckets for holding herbs, ferns, flowers and more

A Sleek Dresser

If there’s one thing we could always use more of, it’s storage space. This spacious dresser has six drawers and has an additional three different colorways to choose from. Oh, and did we mention it’s over 55 perent off? Get it or regret it!