Cute Black Felt Letter Boards with Stands for Your Home

If you live by mantras and mottos, you should consider treating yourself to a letter board. Easy to assemble and a low-lift way to show more personality in your home, letter boards allow you to craft cute messages using emojis, symbols, letters and numbers. You’ve probably seen them all over Instagram. You just stick the letters straight into the vintage-style felt board, where they still stay until you decide to change out your message. Each one usually has a wooden rustic edge and either comes with an easel stand or has one built-in. These boards are also great for events, like birthday parties and weddings.

The best black felt letter boards with stands have pre-cut letters, so you don’t have to spend an hour trimming little pieces off of your ABCs. One of our picks even has presorted letters, so you don’t have to try to search for the “T” in a pile of 300 letters. In addition to letters, you usually get the cursive words, like days of the week or “love” and “family.” These Instagram-worthy boards might help provide you with some clarity, or you’ll have fun leaving messages for your roommates.

1. Felt Letter Board 10×10 inches with Rustic Wood Frame

Write your daily mantra on this letter board. It has 296 white characters and 145 characters in a pretty script. You also get numbers, emojis, symbols and even some words, like months, days of the week, “love,” “luck,” “birthday” and much more. The board comes with a built-in hanger and stand, two canvas bags for your pre-cut letters and a pair of scissors. It’s also available in a 12 in. by 16 in. size and in at least three colors, including gray, gray wash and pink.

2. Felt Letter Board with Letters

This black felt board comes with pre-sorted letters, which means you’re pretty much ready to start using your board. You don’t have to waste a ton of time on set-up, like you do with other felt board options. There are 660 characters in the kit, including emojis, numbers, symbols and a select number of cursive words. It also has an easel stand that you can adjust and a word sorting tray. If you decide you want to go with a different option than black, it also comes in pink, light gray, dark gray and blue.

3. Gelibo Double Sided Letter Board

You get double the letter boards with this set. On one side is a black letter board, and on the other, there’s a gray board. If you get sick of one color and want to switch or you want to display two different messages, you can. This set comes with 376 white letters, 188 gold letters, cursive words, a letter bag and a pair of scissors. You can display it in a stand, or there are two different ways to hang the felt board.