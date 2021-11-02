7 Under-$150 Black Boots That Celeb Stylists Are Buying For Themselves This Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Fall is one of our favorite seasons—you get to whip out your fav fuzzy coat and sip hot cocoa by the fire. But it’s also a time for folding new pieces into your wardrobe. One such piece is a signature pair of boots that you can wear with pretty much every outfit.

But why spend hours poking around the internet when we’ve recruited celebrity stylists to serve as our personal shoppers for the day? Leave it to the professionals to know the best brands to shop and the hottest seasonal trends to try.

RELATED: 5 Outerwear Trends To Elevate Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

The seven celeb stylists we’ve called on dress the likes of Demi Lovato, Chrissy Teigen, and Dixie D’Amelio, so you know they’re total experts when it comes to footwear.

If you’re short on time or simply have no clue where to even begin, your worrying ends here. Below, check out seven of the best fall-ready black boots that celeb stylists are shopping right now. And lucky for you, you won’t have to spend more than $150 on any of them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Zara Lug Sole Ankle Boots

You’ve probably seen boots just like these Zara ones all over your Insta feed. Chunky lug sole boots are taking the fashion world by storm, and celebrity stylist Katie Peare can confirm that this footwear trend is here to stay for fall. “To dress them up, I would style them with a sheer tight, leather mini skirt and top, paired with an oversized blazer or trench,” says the stylist who puts together looks for Chrissy Teigen and Shay Mitchell.

“For a more casual option, these boots can be worn with a matching sweatpants and sweatshirt set, with an oversized wool coat or blazer and baseball cap,” she added.

Steve Madden Fantsie Leather Boots

Turn back time to the ’70s with Steve Madden’s Fantsie boots.

“Platforms are always a go-to for me. They never go out of style and you’re seeing them everywhere right now,” says celebrity stylist Jordan Marx, whose clients include stars like Dixie D’Amelio and Amelia Gray Hamlin. “These Steve Madden boots would look great under a wide-leg jean, with a cropped sweater and mini skirt, or even with a dress,” she says. “You’ll find yourself wearing them on a day-to-day basis, all while looking like fall’s ultimate ‘cool girl.’”

Jeffrey Campbell Express Ruched Mid Calf Boot

If you want to rock a boot that’s unique and a little dressier, Jeffrey Campbell’s ruched style is for you. “Throw them on with your favorite jeans and a cropped sweater for a simple yet chic look,” says celebrity stylist Justine Logue, who has created looks for big names like Tana Mongeau and Iann Dior.

Need more warmth? Logue recommends adding your fav coat or oversized blazer on top.

Aldo Majorr Lug Sole Boot

You’ll notice a lug sole pattern in this roundup, since it’s already been decided that this trend isn’t going away any time soon. Siena Montesano, celebrity stylist to stars like Demi Lovato and Maddie Ziegler, agrees and says, “I love these Aldo boots for fall because they are a great neutral and non-leather boot.”

“I’ve always been a huge boot wearer, and these guys are definitely on my list.”

Steve Madden Callback Black Boots

Steve Madden’s Callback boots are for all the low heel lovers out there. “It’s the knee-high boot you can wear every day,” says celebrity stylist Brandon Nicholas, who has dressed Kevin Jonas, Tessa Brooks, and more. “They can be worn for an easy night out on the town, but will still give you that ‘cool girl,’ edgy look.”

Windsor Smith Smitten Stretch Sock Boot

For a knee-high length option, you’ll want to try these sleek sock boots from Windsor Smith.

“Having a chunky heel makes it possible to walk in these bad boys all day long,” says Parker Blaine, celebrity stylist to social media sensations like Nessa Barrett and Daisy Marquez.

“I would style these in the day with denim shorts, a tucked in tee and an oversized blazer. At night, I would pair these boots with a LBD and an oversized blazer.”

Jeffrey Campbell Lasiren Bootie

Say no more if you’re on the hunt for a fall boot that takes pointed toes to a new level. Jeffrey Campbell’s Lasiren Bootie is sleek, sexy, and shiny thanks to its patent leather material and sharp block heel.

“It can be styled during the day with a cropped high-waisted boyfriend jean, tucked in sweater, and fun coat,” says celebrity stylist Karen Raphael, who has dressed actors including Kendrick Sampson and Kerri Medders.

For a nighttime look, try this boot with “a calf length cowl neck silk dress and leather jacket,” she says.