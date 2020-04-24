These Figure-Flattering Bikinis Will Make You Feel Like a Beach Vixen

Sometimes it can seem like the perfect bikini is a figment of our imaginations — our list of must-have attributes is pretty long. We love a high waist with a cheeky cut. If there are straps on the top, they best be adjustable. If the suit is a light color, padding is a non-negotiable. And the material shouldn’t be flimsy or — the horror — see through. Like we said, the perfect bikini might as well be a myth. But the best bikinis check most, if not all, of these boxes.

The best bikinis manage to make us feel like confident beach vixens. We don’t just walk; we might add in a little strut because they make us feel that good. They manage to flatter our favorite features without overwhelming them. They look just as good soaking up the sun on the sand as they do on a surfboard or in a kayak. And this group of bikinis below happen to do all those things and more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. RUUHEE Printed Padded Bikini

With a cheeky, high-waisted design, this bikini is guaranteed to show off your favorite assets. The RUUHEE Printed Padded Bikini features a wireless bra-style top with adjustable straps and a subtle clasp at the back. But our favorite part of this suit is the perfectly padded bra top. It helps add oomph without showing off too much.

2. Pink Queen High Waist Bikini

There’s beauty in the simplicity of this Pink Queen High Waist Bikini. The super high-waist bottoms hold you in — in all the ways you want — while the high cut elongates your legs to supermodel proportions. The back of the bikini is perfectly cheeky without going full thong. And then there’s the back-to-basics bandeau top: with removable straps and padding, there are a number of ways to tailor this bikini to your liking.

3. RXRXCOCO Push Up Bikini

In theory, we love the idea of a white swimsuit. But in reality, we know it requires a lot of confidence and maybe a little tanning lotion. That’s why we have a crush on this RXRXCOCO Push Up Bikini. The white wrap-style top let’s us dip a toe into the white bikini waters, while the tropical leaf print acts as a security blanket of sorts. So if you have an adventurous spirit but in the end want to play things safe, we’ve got the suit for you.