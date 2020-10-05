Jump on the Bike Shorts Trend with These Stretchy Options

It’s clear that this athleisure trend won’t be disappearing any time soon, so it’s time to hop on it. Biker shorts are a natural progression from the long workout leggings, too. The only difference is that they’re just shorter and more breathable. Now, you won’t have to worry about sweating through your leggings during your workout class. Your legs can breathe a little during spin class, your morning run or your next barre class. There’s no rule that says these shorts are workout-only, though. Plenty of influencers have been spotted pairing chic crop tops with these skin-tight shorts, so you can still make a stunning athleisure fashion statement.

We rounded up the best biker shorts for women. All of these shorts provide you with good coverage and are super stretchy, so your range of motion won’t be inhibited by these form-flattering shorts. They’re typically made out of a combo of polyester and spandex, which means they’re designed to be durable and breathable. From trendy snakeskin-patterned shorts to a classic black, we’ve got plenty of fun options for you below.

1. BALEAF Women's High Waist Workout Biker Shorts These high-waisted biker shorts are designed to be comfortable. They’re made out of polyester and a higher percentage of spandex, so they have plenty of stretch and flexibility. The wide waistband creates a flattering silhouette in these shorts, which are made to give you a maximum range of motion. They also boast a chafe-free design. The shorts come in a wide variety of shades, including navy, light green, purple and, of course, classic black. BALEAF Women's High Waist Workout Biker… $19.99 buy it

2. Emprella Slip Shorts If you want bike shorts that hug your curves in all of the right places, you should check out this option. Made out of cotton and spandex, these shorts create a smooth silhouette with a flexible elastic waistband. They can be worn for yoga, pilates and running or underneath clothes where you need a little extra coverage. These black shorts come in sizes small, medium, large or extra large. Emprella Slip Shorts $21.99 buy it