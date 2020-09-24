Yes, There’s Actually Cool Biden-Harris Merch Now

I’ve been interested in politics for as long as I can remember, pretty much since third grade when I met then First Lady Hillary Clinton at my mom’s work and asked her why she wasn’t president. Fast forward to 2016 and I was in Clinton’s Brooklyn, NY campaign office making calls to help elect the first female president. (We know how that went.) Part of wanting to be loud and proud for my candidate involves literally wearing their name on my sleeve but the options for policial merch have been less-than-cool at best. It seems as if designers and brands and indie artists heard our cries and there’s actually some of the best Biden-Harris merchandise available now—41 days until we vote to save our democracy.

Look, I wasn’t expecting to be wearing a Joe Biden T-shirt right now. There’s a good chance you weren’t either. I worked hard going door-to-door in Los Angeles for Elizabeth Warren earlier this year. But Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are our only chance to save (and expand on) the Affordable Care Act, ensure we keep our reproductive rights, finally do something about police reform, enact a plan to take on climate change and get us in a much better place with COVID-19—and that’s just the start.

With just 41 days left to get out the vote, it’s a good time for us all to come together for the Biden-Harris administration by wearing their names with pride and making a real plan to vote. Luckily, there are some seriously cool tees, crop tops, sweatshirts, socks and more that will fit right into your stylish fall wardrobe. Shop some of my current favorites, below.

Hot Merch for Biden Kamala 2020 (oh, and Joe) T-Shirt

If you’re a bit more stoked for the first Black and AAPI female vice president, show your support with this tee by artist Ambar Del Moral. It comes in six shades and in sizes XS to 4XL. Hot Merch for Biden is a grassroots effort to get out the vote. All profits are split 50 precent directly to the artist and 50 precent to the Biden Campaign.

RevlApparel Biden Harris Pink 2020 Crop Top Tee

While this UK-based company doesn’t donate directly to the campaign, they do create some seriously cute political merch like this crop top. If you’re feeling guilty for not directly supporting Biden-Harris with your purchase, I recommend signing up to make some calls on behalf of the campaign. Getting involved can be really rewarding.

Young Joe Biden Black Tank

The official Team Joe Store is actually not too tragic in terms of style. We love this tank emblazoned with the young Biden photo we all thirsted after.

PatentTshirts Kamala Harris That Little Girl Was Me Unisex T Shirt

Or you can show how historic Harris’ nomination really is with a relaxed shirt printed with a photo of her when she was a little girl. Plus, how cute was she?!

FemmeNouvelle Biden Harris Sweatshirt

There’s something so chic and fashion-y about this simple sweatshirt.

SevenSixtyApparel Comma + La

Her name isn’t difficult to say but those who mispronounce it are doing it for a reason. (Racism, misogyny, take a pick!) Show your support with this cheeky tee.

Hot Merch for Biden Biden for Our Freakin’ Planet Sweatshirt

Climate change isn’t just our future. It’s here now. I love this design by Ariel Sinha.

Read Receipts Biden/Harris 2020

Choose a tee ($40) or a sweatshirt ($60) from Chantal Strasburger who hand embroiders these custom designs. There are so many to choose from and a portion of proceeds from each shirt sold before Nov 3, 2020 will go to the Biden/Harris Campaign.

KingsDesignStudio Grab Him By The Ballot Shirt

There’s not a lot that needs to be said here.

Gabriela Hearst – Purple Tie Dye Ladies Boyfriend Tee

The Joe Biden campaign enlisted some designers to give his merch game an upgrade. This tie-dye shirt from designer Gabriela Hearst is very cool.

Aurora James – We Make The Difference Crewneck Sweatshirt

Designer Aurora James is responsible for this sweatshirt that says what we’re all thinking.

BidenHarris2020Gear Biden Harris 2020 T-Shirt

I just really like Dunkin’ Donuts

Biden/Harris White Crew Socks

These retro socks are so fun with everything from shorts to fall-ready dresses and sneakers.

BonFire Vote for Humanity 2020

This hopeful print comes in tees, sweatshirts and other merch and all proceeds go to the Biden/Harris campaign.