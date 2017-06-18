StyleCaster
15 Inspiring Beyonce Quotes That'll Get You Through Anything

15 Inspiring Beyonce Quotes That’ll Get You Through Anything

15 Inspiring Beyonce Quotes That’ll Get You Through Anything
It’s no secret Beyonce has her way with words. She’s touched us in countless songs, made us cry at dozens of awards shows, and knows exactly what to say to ensure we ‘gon slay, all day. So, naturally, the 35-year-old will rack up some memorable wise words over the years.

Whether you’re looking for a good cry or want a boss-girl pick-me-up, Queen Bey always knows the right things to say. Click through to find out why Beyonce runs the world—and our emotions.

"Power is not given to you. You have to take it."

"We have to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead and reach as high as humanly possible."

"I guess I am a modern-day feminist. I do believe in equality. Why do you have to choose what type of woman you are? Why do you have to label yourself anything?"

"I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself."

"Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are."

"The reality is: sometimes you lose. And you’re never too good to lose. You’re never too big to lose. You’re never too smart to lose. It happens.”

"I’m a workaholic and I don’t believe in ‘No.’ If I’m not sleeping, nobody’s sleeping.”

"I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world.”

"We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect, so that as they grow up gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible."

"When I’m not feeling my best I ask myself, 'What are you gonna do about it?' I use the negativity to fuel the transformation into a better me."

"A true diva is graceful, and talented, and strong, and fearless and brave and someone with humility."

"When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think."

"I’m over being a pop star. I don’t wanna be a hot girl. I wanna be iconic."

"I truly believe that women should be financially independent from their men. And let’s face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define value. They define what’s sexy. And men define what’s feminine. It’s ridiculous."

"I can never be safe; I always try and go against the grain. As soon as I accomplish one thing, I just set a higher goal. That's how I've gotten to where I am."

