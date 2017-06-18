15 Inspiring Beyonce Quotes That’ll Get You Through Anything

It’s no secret Beyonce has her way with words. She’s touched us in countless songs, made us cry at dozens of awards shows, and knows exactly what to say to ensure we ‘gon slay, all day. So, naturally, the 35-year-old will rack up some memorable wise words over the years.
Whether you’re looking for a good cry or want a boss-girl pick-me-up, Queen Bey always knows the right things to say. Click through to find out why Beyonce runs the world—and our emotions.
"Power is not given to you. You have to take it."
Photo:
Getty Images
"I guess I am a modern-day feminist. I do believe in equality. Why do you have to choose what type of woman you are? Why do you have to label yourself anything?"
Photo:
Getty Images
"I don't like to gamble, but if there's one thing I'm willing to bet on, it's myself."
Photo:
Getty Images
"Your self-worth is determined by you. You don’t have to depend on someone telling you who you are."
Photo:
WENN
"I’m a workaholic and I don’t believe in ‘No.’ If I’m not sleeping, nobody’s sleeping.”
Photo:
Getty Images
"I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world.”
Photo:
WENN
"We have to teach our boys the rules of equality and respect, so that as they grow up gender equality becomes a natural way of life. And we have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible."
Photo:
Getty Images
"When you love and accept yourself, when you know who really cares about you, and when you learn from your mistakes, then you stop caring about what people who don’t know you think."
Photo:
Getty Images
"I truly believe that women should be financially independent from their men. And let’s face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define value. They define what’s sexy. And men define what’s feminine. It’s ridiculous."
Photo:
Getty Images