These Are Amazon’s Absolute Best Bed Sheets, According to Real People Who’ve Tried Them

You spend about a third of your life sleeping, which means your bed should be the coziest place in the house. One thing that can help with that? Buying the best bed sheets you possibly can. While that sounds simple, shopping for sheets and other kinds of bedding can be a little overwhelming. We don’t blame you for feeling this way. There’s an endless number of different fabrics to choose from (who among us really understands the difference between bamboo, cotton, and cotton percale, anyway?). And not to mention, a vast array of colors, designs, weights and thread counts to choose from, as well.

Pro: This means you can certainly customize your bed to be the ultimate bed of your dreams—from cozy fleece bed sheets to cooling sheet sets for the hot sleeper to satin sheets that won’t soak up all those expensive face serums you wear to bed. Con: There’s just way too much to choose from—where do you even start?

Well, dear reader, we are here to help. To simplify your search for the best bed sheets around, we sorted through all of the top-rated bed sheet sets on Amazon and found the absolute coziest ones. We’ve scoured the online retail giant, studied the ratings, and picked through the reviews to come up with a list of the absolute best bed sheets on Amazon. And you betcha we came up with a top pick—plus, a few other great options that span different preferences and price ranges.

Below, you’ll find details and customer reviews that cover the best of the best bed sheets on Amazon. We bet you’ll be ordering a new set within the hour.

The Best Bed Sheets, According to Amazon Reviews:

3. Cozy & Inexpensive: Agedate 4-Piece Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheets Set

These microfiber sheets come in both solid colors and patterns, so they’re a fun way to add subtle decoration to a room. The synthetic fabric is hypoallergenic, but many people find that it’s just as comfortable as cotton. Available in queen mattress size on amazon.com.

Here’s what shoppers have to say about them:

“I have a hard time finding sheets I like. I bought 1,000 thread Egyptian cotton sheets. They are nice but easy to be torn and very hot in the summer. I tried microfiber sheets, and they are rough and feel synthetic. Can’t win, so I kind of gave up. However, this time, I tried these sheets, and they are super soft and breathable. I was quite surprised by that.” — Roddie

“I wasn’t sure about these before ordering them. I’ve had terrible luck in the past with microfiber sheets. They always make me sweat and just feel uncomfortable to me. These sheets, though, really changed my mind. First off, they’re so soft and feel so nice to sleep on. They fit my bed like a dream and they stay in place, which is a huge plus. Very easy to clean. But best of all? THEY DON’T MAKE ME SWEAT! I sleep like a baby with these.” — Renee

2. Simple & Cozy Cotton: California Design Den 400 Thread Count 100% Cotton Sheet 4-Piece Set

These sateen weave sheets have the natural texture of cotton—without the big price tag of other similar sheets. They fall somewhere between super soft and perfectly crisp, so they’re perfect for anyone who can’t get enough of fancy hotel bed sheets. And with 23 color and pattern options, the possibilities are endless.

Here’s what shoppers have to say about them:

“Getting 100% cotton is important to me, and I’ve found them to be the most reliable. Some people complain about wrinkles with cotton. This can easily be solved by not overloading your dryer and not over drying your sheets. The company also includes a care card, which discusses over drying. At the most, some may want to iron their pillow cases. I throw a comforter over my sheets so the minimal wrinkling does not bother me. I haven’t had the sheets long enough yet to let you know if pilling happens. In the past, if I went for too high a thread count I would end up seeing pilling. I know 400 [thread count] doesn’t seem high for some, but these sheets were surprisingly soft and silky before and after washing. They are not stiff or loud. Elastic goes around the entire fitted sheet, which includes a ‘foot’ tag for easy identification of the corners.” — Paisley

“I searched for a sheet set with all of the qualities and characteristics of my Nana’s top sheets. Searched and searched. And I finally found them! These are it! These sheets wash beautifully. I have hung them on my clothesline to dry direct from the washer (they were a tad wrinkly, but who cares?) and I have thrown them in my dryer. You do have to remove them when they’re JUST dry – do not let them bake and over-dry (I was used to that routine from pre-washing/drying yards and yards of fabric to sew with). Both methods of drying work well and the sheets are soft and SOOO comfortable. Pockets are deep on the fitted sheet, the flat sheet is extra-long for easy tucking and the pillowcases easily accommodate a large, fluffy pillow.” — Texas V.

1. The Absolute Coziest: Pizuna Royale 1000 Thread Count 4-Piece Sheet Set

These super soft sheets are made with high-quality cotton, easily fit a mattress without constantly coming loose, and can endure regular wash cycles without pilling or wearing down. They’re available in eight colors on Amazon, and in queen, king, and California king mattress sizes.

Here’s what customers have to say about them:

“Probably the best home bed sheets we have ever bought. They are relatively ‘thick,’ due to the true 1,000 thread count made from very comfortable 100% cotton, which is EXACTLY what we were looking for. We really like the satin-like feel of these sheets and the way they keep a look of being fresh-starched but without the starch (not that loose-draping, cheap sheets feel).” — Jerry Alan

“After ordering 10 or more sets of sheets from other manufacturers, I have finally found some that don’t pull off the corners and move and wrinkle up on the bed. They are of such substantial quality and wash and dry beautifully.” — Amazon Customer