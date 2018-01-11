StyleCaster
20 Perfect Fashion Combos That Will Never Go Out of Style

Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

We all have a few dynamic duos in our closet that we rely on in a pinch (or on an uninspired day). Whether it’s a pair of heels you always wear with a certain dress or pair of earrings that complement your favorite sweater, those perfect pairings can be total lifesavers. But what about the fashion and beauty combos that will never go out of style—colors, patterns, and layering partners that go together like black and white?

Do you have a shade of red lipstick that adds extra oomph to your little red dress, or a metallic eyeshadow that’s out of this world when paired with a little sequin number? We feel you, and we agree. It’s time to add a few new duos to your wardrobe and beauty routine.

We love the idea of taking a monochromatic outfit to the next level by making your eyeshadow and lipstick match (or clash!) in just the right way. Or going back to the classics of denim-on-denim (because Canadian tuxes will always be on point), or mixing prints with panache.

Ahead, check out 20 of our favorite perfect style pairs that you’ll never mind playing third wheel to.

STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Florals + Dots

We've said it before, and we'll say it again—florals are the perfect foundation for print mixing. they can act as a neutral, so they work great with bolder prints like polka dots and stripes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Bold Hues + No Makeup

If you're going to go bold with color, keep your makeup neutral. Add some statement earrings and a pair of shades and call it a day.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Blue + Gold

We love the idea of a blue or denim ensemble with golden yellow eyeshadow. It will create a warm golden glow. Top off your look with a funky hairstyle like a faux hawk.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Denim + Denim

We love denim on denim—forever a classic. It will never go out of style, and you can easily dress up the look with heels and bold lipstick, or keep it casual with rosy cheeks and sneakers.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Jewel-Toned Clothes + Jewel-Toned Lips

Hello, jewel tones! Mix and match ruby lipstick with an emerald dress, or play with any other jewel tones for a rich beauty combo.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Bold Hair Accessory + Statement Earrings

Play up your facial features by matching hair accessories with large statement earrings.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Red + Blue

Go head to toe in these primary colors. Mix and match your outfit, add colorful accessories, and don't forget the matching lip!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
One Long Layer + Another Long Layer

Switch up your routine and opt for oversized all over. Pair a midi skirt with a long blazer for an instantly chic postwork cocktail look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Black Accents + Black Beauty

Focus on the details instead of the main statement. For instance, if the dress has black details, match your makeup accents as well. Take the plunge for a black lipstick or dark smoky eye.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Neutrals + Metallics

The metallic pops throughout a LBD is one of our favorite nighttime pairs. And to make the outfit next level, add a metallic earring and lip.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Red + Red

Whoever said redheads can't wear red was seriously disturbed. Can we take a moment to appreciate how stunning Jessica Chastain looks with her red hair, red lips, and red dress? Triple threat.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
One Color + a Different Shade of That Color

Pick a color family and stick with it. Start with your boldest color as your outfit statement, like a coat, and then add different shades with your accessories, lipstick, blush, and eyeshadow.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Neutral Clothes with a Pop

Not a color gal? No worries, this combo is for you! Brighten up your neutral outfit with a couple pops of color, such as a dark blue shadow and cherry red lip.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Simple Outfit + Maximalist Accessories

Stack up the accessories: Printed crossbody, statement earrings, oversized sunnies, and a hat. All hail the accessory queen.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Statement Hair Accessory + Statement Outfit Embellishment

Add a matching bow, wrap, headband, or scarf to elevate your look and give it classic Hollywood star vibe.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Metallic Makeup + Metallic Outfit

Why keep your metallic shine to just your dress? Add some sparkly eyeshadow and a glossy lip.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Bold Hair Color + Same-Hued Outfit

We already raved about redheads wearing red dresses, but what about taking it a step further? Match your hair to your favorite printed dress for a little color fiesta.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Blush Top + Blush Cheeks and Eyes

We have a major crush on blush, and we love pairing a pink dress with blush makeup tones.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Metallic Jewelry + Shimmery Shadow

Let your jewelry take center stage and match your makeup accordingly. We've never loved a metallic pair more.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | The Perfect Fashion and Beauty Pair
Primary Color + Another Primary Color

It's a color party, and you're all invited. Mix, match, and layer up on color. One color is just simply not enough.

Photo: Getty Images

