15 of the Most Stunning Zika-Free Beaches Around the World

Zika virus is a scary and real risk for travelers heading to certain locations this summer, which is why it’s important to be aware of where local transmissions of the virus are happening (meaning people being bitten by mosquitos in that location, and then coming down with Zika).

While there are preventative measures you can take to minimize your risk of getting Zika no matter where you live—including wearing bug spray with DEET, having screens on your windows, and avoiding standing water, where mosquitos tend to breed—if you happen to be looking for summer vacation ideas where you’ll have less to worry about on the Zika front, you have plenty of options.

Check out our world map of locations where Zika is currently being locally transmitted, may have the potential to be transmitted in the future, and is unlikely to affect at all (in terms of local transmissions), and then click through this gallery of gorgeous international beaches, all currently relatively Zika-free.