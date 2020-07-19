Stylish Beach Hats to Give You Extra Protection From The Sun

Scroll To See More Images

You already know just how important applying (and re-applying) a solid SPF lotion is before heading outside, but if you’re looking for extra protection from the sun’s harmful and skin-damaging UV rays, adding a beach hat is also a great option. Most of us know by now that excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays from the sun can not only accelerate the skin’s natural aging process but more importantly, can put you at increased risk for developing skin cancer.

So yes, while applying your sunscreen is definitely an essential step, adding extra defense from the elements with an over-sized (and chic) hat gives you extra bonus points. Hats in general are a great way to give your face extra protection from the sun, but an extra-large or UPF hat is even better. Besides the health benefits, adding a hat to your outfit will help give extra protection when your sunscreen fades or wears off. Check out some of our favorite protective beach hats to rock outdoors this season.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. FURTALK Womens Sun Straw Hat

This oversized straw hat is super stylish, lightweight, and breathable, making it a great accessory to wear when warm weather strikes. This beach hat is great for protecting your face and neck from sun damage.

2. CC Weaved Beach Hat

This breezy straw hat comes with luxe text and quotes embroidering for a personalized touch. Popular phrases choice include “bon voyage,” “good vibes,” and “hello weekend.”

3. Yuuve Straw Sun Hat

This comfortable straw hat not only functions as a shield to protect you from sun damage, but the fabric also offers UPF 50 defense. It also features a foldable design, which makes it great for travel.