Your Complete Guide to This Summer’s Best Airbnb Beach Rentals

If you haven’t gotten your act together and booked a summer trip, don’t stress: An AirBnB rental can be a realistic save if you jump on it, like, now. To help you out, here are 15 cool rentals—houses, hotels, even container homes—in the best beach cities and towns across the U.S. that’ll get the job done.
Miami
Known for some of the best parties in the nation, Miami’s South Beach has only gotten hotter in recent years—with hotel prices to match. Skip the hefty SoBe hotel room rates and opt for a whole house rental near up-and-coming Miami Beach Bay.
Book it: By day, soak up the Bal Harbor shops in the neighborhood, or watch manatees and dolphins from your own private tiki-torch-lit patio with in-ground pool and grill. This one can be yours for $880 a night—it sleeps nine, so if you fill those beds, that's less than $100 a pop.
Montauk, New York
With its 70-foot-high bluffs and white gleaming sand, Montauk’s South Edison Beach hosts the biggest afternoon party scene, centered around popular fish-taco spot and bar Sloppy Tuna. If the crowds aren’t your thing, its downtown features some small, local boutique shopping.
Book it: You can steal a double queen room at super-luxe Gurney’s Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa, sitting right on the beach, for $550 a night (sleeps four).
Book it: You’ll get plenty of room to spread out in this spacious boho-chic home near Montauk’s Fort Pond and just a quick Uber from the beach. Go with a group: When split 8 ways, it’s less than $44 per person per night.
Tybee Island, GA
This island beach, just 18 miles from Savannah, is popular with locals for its three miles of uninterrupted beach, incredible Southern cuisine and laid-back waterside bars. After a day in the sun, grab a margarita (or two) at local favorite the Crab Shack.
Book it: Located in an exclusive private community right on the edge of the Savannah River and Atlantic Ocean, you’ll want to gang up on the rental cost at $1,500 or $150 per person a night for 10 people, but it will be well worth it for its well appointed-digs, which include Viking ranges, a wet bar and media room.
Nantucket
Locals and weekenders alike flock to Nantucket’s pristine beaches, meander its Main Street area for excellent shopping and dining mid-afternoon, and hit the popular late-night, laid-back dance party scene at the Chicken Box. For incredible pics, make renting a bike part of your plan, and schedule in the 9-mile bike trail to Sciasconset and Cisco Brewers, where the party always starts early every afternoon.
Book it: Even though it’s right across the street from the beach, this one-bedroom cottage has such cool white-wood paneling and clean crisp bedding, you’ll most likely want to sleep in a bit before hitting the sand. ($375 a night, sleeps 2).
La Jolla, CA
Big with kayakers and all types of beach-sport lovers, expect to see sandy-haired surfers toting boards to Black’s Beach, one of many beautiful surfing spots on La Jolla’s seven miles of curving coastline. The area is known for its farm-to-table food scene, and it’s worth it to save some time to grab a bite at popular brunch spot Cody’s.
Book it: Even though this cutely appointed home is within walking distance of famous Windandsea Beach, you’ll probably want to spend all your time relaxing on its spectacular rooftop deck with panoramic ocean views. Perfect for a girl’s getaway or bachelorette pad, this spot sleeps six and goes for $717 a night.
Cape Cod, MA
For more low-key beachy vibe, Cape Cod can’t be beat. The entire arm-shaped peninsula is lined with those picturesque bluffs and weather-worn walkways. Try public beaches Bass River Beach and Parker’s River beach. Quaint, quiet towns such as Harwich and Provincetown offer fun shops, boutiques and main streets with plenty of New England charm.
Book it: This architect-designed modern cottage sleeps 6, and goes for $500 a night. Make sure to call dibs on the “Glamp” room, a glamorous tent set on the edge of a bluff.
Easthampton, New York
Don’t let its iconic windmill and salt-box-style homes fool you—this village in the middle of Long Island’s South Fork is anything but sleepy with high-end shops like Tory Burch and Tracy Anderson’s gym. When the weather is warm, just about everyone in the area clamors to get a spot on one of the five white-sand beaches that frames its southern border.
Book it: Right near the village, and within easy biking distance to the beaches, this four-bed cottage is only $130 a night per person if split six ways—a steal for this level of sexiness in one of the Hampton’s toniest enclaves.
Amagansett, New York
Set just a short drive east of East Hampton in the South Fork, this beach community is definitely sleepier than the other villages, but it gets major points for beautiful, quiet beach-grass lined shores where you can nurse hangovers without having to fight for towel space.
Book it: Modern and sleek, this unique two-story, two-bedroom home located at the edge of a nature preserve can sleep a total of four and goes for $625 a night. Take in the sounds of the ocean from wrap-around glass living areas or from the outdoor terrace.
Book it: This chicly decorated three-bedroom cottage goes for $900 a night, but sleeps six and sits right in the heart of Amagansett village, a few minutes to the beach. But you may just want to stay home and chill out at its relaxing pool.
Carolina Beach, NC
Known for soft sand, great surf and an old-timey boardwalk vibe, home to some fun bluegrass and jazz music festivals, and excellent hiking at Carolina Beach State Park, this southern coastal beach scene is great for those looking for a whole host of outdoorsy things to do. There’s been an underground craft beer seen brewing in North Carolina, too, so don’t forget to make a stop by Good Hops to try some of their refreshing double IPAs.
Book it: Just a short walk from the beach, this modern “container home” will feel like you just stepped foot in an HGTV episode with its architecturally designed interiors, organic linens, and Casper mattresses. Outdoor showers give it even more beach vibe. $150 a night, sleeps up to three people.
Gulf Shores, Alabama
For years, this area on the Gulf of Mexico was a locals-only type vacation spot, but it’s become more well-known in recent years for its relatively more affordable accommodations, 32 miles of soft quartz-grain-sand beaches, and fresh-caught seafood.
Book it: Just two blocks from one of the shore’s best beach spots, this cute beach cottage hosts up to six guests for just $109 a night. (Get ready to call dibs on your favorite madras-plaid quilted twin bed!)
Seattle
This area is host to countless beach-lined parks thanks to its spot on the Sound—summertime is the best time to visit thanks to the moment when the clouds part. Celebrate Seattle’s incredible craft brew scene with a cold one at Hawaiin-Korean food truck chain’s brick and morter eatery Marination Ma Kai across the bay.
Book it: One block from famed Pike’s Place market and ferry terminals, this stunning apartment is the perfect perch from which to explore the city’s best beaches, shopping and restaurants. ($219 a night, sleeps 2.)
Palm Beach, FL
You’ll find plenty of palm trees and Lilly Pulitzer in this stately vacation spot south of Miami. With its crystal-clear water and free-and-easy parking you won’t want to leave Ocean Reef Park, but try to make it to Worth Avenue, known world-wide for its serious shopping.
Book it: Clean, white bed linens and antique décor touches mark this sophisticated 1-bedroom just one block from the beach. ($150, sleeps 2).