Your Complete Guide to This Summer’s Best Airbnb Beach Rentals

Miami

Known for some of the best parties in the nation, Miami’s South Beach has only gotten hotter in recent years—with hotel prices to match. Skip the hefty SoBe hotel room rates and opt for a whole house rental near up-and-coming Miami Beach Bay.

Book it: By day, soak up the Bal Harbor shops in the neighborhood, or watch manatees and dolphins from your own private tiki-torch-lit patio with in-ground pool and grill. This one can be yours for $880 a night—it sleeps nine, so if you fill those beds, that's less than $100 a pop.