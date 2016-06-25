12 Unapologetically Beachy Reads for the Weekend

I understand that lighthearted, easy, romance-filled books aren’t going to change the world, but that doesn’t make flicking leisurely through a trashy novel while lying on the beach feel any less indulgent. Because when I’m on vacation, my brain is also on vacation, and has no interest in deciphering the 587,287 words in War and Peace. I make no apologies for the fact I’d rather read titles like Rich and Pretty or I Almost Forgot About You, or anything by Jojo Moyes with swirly writing on the front cover than navigate A Tale of Two Cities.
With that in mind, I present this: 12 unapologetically low-lift books to read when you’re multitasking between applying sunscreen and sipping margaritas this summer. Enjoy.
After You by Jojo Moyes
In this sequel to Me Before You, Louisa Clark is no longer a regular girl living an ordinary life. She's struggling without Will Traynor until an extraordinary accident forces her to return home to her family and learn how to fall in love again.
The Other Side Of Someday by T.K. Leigh
Baylee Morgan decides to uproot her life, divorce her husband, and start fresh in a penthouse ocean-front condo. She soon finds herself navigating single life as a thirty-something in LA, when she meets up-and-coming movie producer, Sebby Powers.
I Almost Forgot About You by Terry McMillan
You remember author Terry McMillan from her New York Times bestseller, How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Now she's back with another inspiring story about a woman shaking up her life to find new meaning.
Best of My Love by Susan Mallery
This lighthearted romance from Susan Mallery will give you all of the good vibes. To overcome her painful past, baker Shelby Gilmore goes looking for a male friend to convince her men can be trusted. That's when she runs into Aiden, a notoriously good-looking and charismatic tour guide looking to clean up his act.
A Lowcountry Wedding by Mary Alice Monroe
In this new novel by New York Times bestselling author Mary Alice Monroe, everything's perfect for the summer wedding season in Charleston's fabled lowcountry. That is, until a stranger arrives, and a long held family secret could ruin wedding plans for the Muir sisters.
Cuff Me by Lauren Layne
Follow three hot brothers who have sworn to protect the city they love (New York) and the women who have stolen their hearts. If it's a guilty pleasure read you're looking for, you just found it.
Rich and Pretty by Rumaan Alam
Once Sarah and Lauren were inseparable, but for a long time now they've been apart. Can two women who lead such different lives still call themselves best friends?
The Girls in the Garden by Lisa Jewell
People, Glamour, and Buzzfeed all list Lisa Jewell's new novel as one of the best new summer books. It's a little darker than most of the beach reads on this list, but seriously gripping.
A House for Happy Mothers by Amulya Malladi
Amulya Malladi first brought you the bestselling book The Mango Season, and is now back with a story about a wealthy wife living in Silicon Valley and the surrogate in a Southern Indian village who carries her child.
Because of Miss Bridgerton by Julia Quinn
Billie Bridgerton's always been expected to marry one of the Rokesby brothers, but she can't stand George Rokesby, and is sure he hates her too. She's sure she doesn't wants to marry him, but sometimes fate has other plans.
Darkness by Karen Robards
This heart-pumping romantic suspense novel by New York Times bestselling author Karen Robards follows Dr. Gina Sullivan as she comes to the rescue of James "Cal" Callahan in the middle of a storm, and her life is turned upside down.
In Twenty Years by Allison Winn Scotch
Twenty years ago, six students shared a house, naively sure that their friendship would last forever—that was until Bea, their ringleader, died, and the group was split for good. Now the remaining five reluctantly reunite at the same house to celebrate what would have been Bea’s 40th birthday, and are forced to confront the past.