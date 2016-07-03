17 Bags to Help Schlep Your Stuff to the Beach This Weekend

Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. External battery so you can document your day at the beach on Snapchat without your phone dying on you? Definite check. Now, you just need a tote to haul it all.

Summer day trips, while one of the highlights of the season, do have the unfortunate tendency to require a lot of crap. And since it’s better to be safe than sorry (read: stranded without a coverup or a spare pair of undies), you’re going to want to make sure you bring it all with you. Ahead, shop 17 beach bags cool enough to carry in the city, but big enough to fit everything you need while out of it.