17 Bags to Help Schlep Your Stuff to the Beach This Weekend
Towel? Check. Sunscreen? Check. External battery so you can document your day at the beach on Snapchat without your phone dying on you? Definite check. Now, you just need a tote to haul it all.

Summer day trips, while one of the highlights of the season, do have the unfortunate tendency to require a lot of crap. And since it’s better to be safe than sorry (read: stranded without a coverup or a spare pair of undies), you’re going to want to make sure you bring it all with you. Ahead, shop 17 beach bags cool enough to carry in the city, but big enough to fit everything you need while out of it.

1 of 17

Mesh Bag, $14; at Baggu

JM Drygoods Large Woven Tote, $96; at Madewell

Doug Johnston Hawla Nylon Bag, $290; at AHA

Raffia Bucket Bag, $69.99; at Zara

Printed Village Printed Tote, $38; at Fab

Diagonal Strap Gym Bag, $52; at American Apparel

Billabong Summers Tomorrow Oversized Beach Bag, $79.26; at ASOS

Nannacay Taormina Juana Tote, $205; at Blaiz

Mesh Tote Bag, $49; at COS

Eliza Gran Venice Tote, $98; at Shopbop

The Beach Tote, $35; at Everlane

Mar Y Sol Capri Woven Tote with Pom Charms, $80.98; at Nordstrom

Dragon Jump Bag, $364; at Bliss

Marni Ektra Print Shopper Tote, $270.64; at Farfetch

Miraya Market Tote, $25; at Abacá

Poetic Pastel Tote, $40; at Sincerely Tommy

Merona Cream Crochet Overlay Canvas Weekender, $34.99; at Target

