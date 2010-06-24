Best Beach Bags Under $50 For All Your Summer Essentials

If you’ve been as excited as us for beach season, then you’ve probably already stocked up on most of your beach essentials everything from figure flattering swimsuits and SPF to the latest beach reads. But while stores are already starting to stock up on fall merchandise, right now is the best time to snag deals on your go-to summer goods. Just think that $300 swimsuit that made you look like Cindy Crawford in the dressing room four months ago may now be almost half the price.
Since the official start to summer was just this past week and the July 4th holiday is just around the corner we’re thinking that’s more than enough reason to treat ourselves to a new beach bag at the very least. Click through the slideshow above to view a selection of beach-worthy bags, all under $50.
Originally $89, the nice markdown on this beaded number makes it well worth the price. Chico's tribal pattern beaded bag, $39.99, at chicos.com.
This bag is perfect for a trip to the tropics, but if you're staying stateside, it will at least get you in the mood. See by Chloé toucan print canvas tote, $46, at farfetch.com.
This tote carries more than your SPF it's got built-in buckles to hold your beach mat too. Spiegel tote bag with attached beach mat, $44, at spiegel.com.
No need to swap out bags mid-day this tote will easily take you from day to night. Newport News textured cotton canvas tote, $44, at newport-news.com.
We love the print on this raffia tote. Roxy sand patrol bag, $32, at roxy.com.
For sporty types, this bag's got you covered. Newport News mesh beach bag, $20, at myshape.com.
Keep it simple with this classic straw bag from J.Crew. J.Crew seaside tote, $29.50, at jcrew.com.
Pop art meets tribal chic. White mudcloth printed tote, $28, at oaknyc.com.
Bringing a picnic to the beach? This tote will get you in the mood. Barratts straw basket with bow, $12, at barratts.co.uk.
Florals are always summer appropriate. We like them in blue to match the sea. Topshop cotton floral drawstring tote, $44, at topshop.com.
The classic breton stripe meets a handy tote. Newport News striped tote bag, $29, at newport-news.com.
A fun play on your comfy bathrobe. Talbots terry beach bag, $44, at talbots.com.
Stripes and straw in a lovely plum hue. Gap striped straw tote bag, $29.99, at gap.com.
For sailor types who don't want to spend on a rope tote, you can still get the look with this trompe l'oeil version for a fraction of the price. Forever 21 printed rope tote, $5.80, at forever21.com.
If you prefer kadima to tanning, this sporty bag is your best bet. Asos punchout iridescent duffle, $33.82, at asos.com.
Bows shouldn't be for your hair alone. Gap gives this beach tote a cutesy update. Gap large straw hobo, $46.50, at asos.com.
Sleek and affordable with a pop of color is just how we like it. Roxy free flow bag, $32, at roxy.com.
We'd never turn down summertime watermelon whether it's on our plate or the color of our bag. Grovestand on the go bag, $6.99, at modcloth.com.
For the true New Yorker who can't give up black no matter what the season. LeSportsac medium pop shopper tote, $38, at endless.com.
Eyelet is one of our favorite summer trends. Why not wear it over your shoulder? The Limited perforated side zip tote, $44.50, at thelimited.com.
Whether you're in Venice Beach or the Hamptons, this bag will bring out your inner California girl. Catstudio red california tote, $48, at shopkitson.com.
This bag is more than its fun and functional appearance FEED donates money to starving children in Guatemala for every bag you buy. FEED Guatemala 3 large ikat tote, $39, at lordandtaylor.com.
Summer is all about color isn't it? Prezzo's bold tote promises to brighten up your day. Prezzo microfiber striped tote, $31, at endless.com.