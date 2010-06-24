Best Beach Bags Under $50 For All Your Summer Essentials

If you’ve been as excited as us for beach season, then you’ve probably already stocked up on most of your beach essentials everything from figure flattering swimsuits and SPF to the latest beach reads. But while stores are already starting to stock up on fall merchandise, right now is the best time to snag deals on your go-to summer goods. Just think that $300 swimsuit that made you look like Cindy Crawford in the dressing room four months ago may now be almost half the price.

Since the official start to summer was just this past week and the July 4th holiday is just around the corner we’re thinking that’s more than enough reason to treat ourselves to a new beach bag at the very least. Click through the slideshow above to view a selection of beach-worthy bags, all under $50.

Related:

Swim Essentials Under $150 What To Pack For a Day At The Beach

13 Hot Summer Shorts Under $75