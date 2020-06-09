Cute Beach Bags That You Need for Your Next Trip to the Water

When you head to the beach or pool, you know a purse just isn’t going to cut it. It could get wet, and thus, ruined. Your purse probably isn’t big enough to put a towel, a change of clothes, drinks, snacks and your essentials in either. If you’re a frequent beachgoer or just want to look super stylish when you do finally hit the sand, you should treat yourself to a beach bag. Beach bags are durable and designed to survive in the sun, sand and water. We rounded up the best beach bags for you.

We selected three very different bags. Our first pick is made out of mesh. It might not be the one most stylish option of the bunch, but it is practical if you have been designated as the person who carries everything. Although no one enjoys being the pack mule, this lightweight bag will make it a little bit easier. Another one of our picks is perfect for fashionistas who stay on-trend. This bag is the perfect polyester tie-dye to display at the beach. And the final option screams bohemian. If you consider yourself a hippie, you’ll love this brightly patterned bag. Check out all of our options below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag

This extra large beach bag is ideal if you’re going to go hang by the pool, ocean or lake with a group of friends. This huge bag can fit multiple towels, water bottles, sunscreen, snacks and much more. Plus, there are many pockets for smaller items, like your phone, keys and sandals. Unlike a closed fabric bag, the sand will fall right out of this waterproof mesh bag, so you won’t be finding sand in your apartment for weeks afterward.

2. ESVAN Original Tote Bag for Beach

Tie-dye is super trendy right now and almost synonymous with the relaxed style you bring to the beach. This water-resistant tote bag is a great choice if you aren’t packing a lot of stuff for your beach day. This lightweight bag can hold up to 20 lbs., and it has two zippered pockets to help keep sand out. There are more than 20 styles to choose from, if you aren’t digging this tie-dye look.

3. Odyseaco Baja Beach Bag

Bring a bohemian-style bag to the beach. This vibrant tote has a fun gradient of colors that will sure to catch beachgoers’ eyes. Durable and water-resistant, this beach bag can hold multiple beach towels and other essentials. The bag has a subtle internal zippered pocket for you to hide your valuables in. There are even two external pockets for drinks and sunscreen. This durable bag has two thick rope handles, which are softer than they look, to make carrying this bag around the beach easy.