Must-have Beach Accessories You Need for Your Next Beach Day

Preparing for beach season usually involves scouring the Internet for the best swimsuit, but a trip to the beach can be a lot less fun if you don’t have the proper accessories. And we aren’t talking about Insta-worthy sunglasses, by the way.

The devil is in the details when it comes to beach accessories. You want practical, yet entertaining items to bring. You only have so many arms to carry things with, and you might only be bringing a tote bag to the beach, so you have to be smart about what you’re planning to lug around. You should consider bringing at least one of these items below to the beach. They’ll enhance your trip in more ways than one.

You can protect your phone from sand and water, while also getting to take some really underwater cool photos, which you otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. An insulated cooler is also a must if you’re intending on having a snack on the beach or an alcohol beverage. You don’t want a squishy, sandy and melty sandwich. Warm seltzer or canned wine is also just the worst. An insulated cooler will prevent both instances from happening to you. The last item is an inflatable lounger that is compact, and you don’t even need to bring a pump to blow it up. Check out our must-have, best beach accessories below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mpow Universal Waterproof Case

If you’ve been wanting to have an underwater photoshoot for your Insta, you should check out this waterproof case. After you seal and lock the pouch, you can totally submerge your phone and still use the phone’s touchscreen through the bag to take photos and videos. It works with most iPhones, Samsungs, Google Pixel phones and more. Be sure to check the list of phones to make sure that this case will be compatible with yours. This bag also can hold your keys and money. It’ll keep sand out of your stuff.

2. SEEHONOR Insulated Cooler

Weighing only 1.5 lbs., this insulated nylon backpack and cooler combo from SEEHONOR will keep up 25 cans ice cold while you’re on the beach. If you intend on laying around on the beach all day, you’ll want some sustenance and beverages. The bag claims to be 100 percent leak-proof, in case something spills. The cooler contains one large cooler storage compartment, two side mesh pockets, one large front zipper pocket, one inside mesh pocket on the lid and one beer opener. This bright orange backpack is a fun, bright accessory. It also comes in black, silver and pink.

3. Wekapo Inflatable Lounger

This low-maintenance inflatable accessory means you don’t have to bring an air pump, towel, bottle opener or water float to the beach. The Wekapo lounger either becomes or includes all of those items. To inflate the lounger, you run and whisk air into the lounger. Once you’ve got enough air, you close the sleeve opening and seal it shut. Wekapo claims the lounger will stay inflated for five hours. You can sprawl on top of it on the sand or take it into the water and make it your own personal pool float.