The Best Drugstore BB & CC Creams For Acne Prone Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Temperatures have reached their peak, which means if you have oily or breakout-prone skin, excess sweat and shine may just become your worst enemy in the months to come. But if you’re like me, wearing a heavy, oil-controlling foundation with a flat-matte finish feels just plain wrong during the summertime, especially if you’re spending more time outdoors and looking for a simplified beauty routine. For me, beauty should be care-free and low maintenance during summer, not a hassle. While BB and CC creams are traditionally associated with having more hydrating formulas and dewy finishes, if you’re looking to get the fuss-free blendability, fast application and skincare-enhanced benefits of one of these complexion multi-taskers without the risk of turning your face into an oil slick mid-day, switching to an oil-free BB cream for acne-prone skin is your best bet.

When both temperatures our skin’s oil production reaches their peak high, pores open up more, which can lead to exacerbated skin congestion, blackheads, and even cystic breakouts. Opting for an oil-controlling and non-comodogenic formula is therefore increasingly important in the warmer months, so we’ve rounded up a few top-rated formulas that are also super wallet-friendly to boot.

These humidity-proof options are also great for those who prefer a higher-coverage foundation look with a satin or matte finish sans the heavy feeling. Since the heat, and outdoors in general can really amp up the risk of makeup looking cakey and breaking up around problem areas after a couple of hours of wear, opting for an oil-free formula with an extra matte finish can help to extend the life of your base as well. Here are some of our favorite affordable options that you can find on Amazon under $15.

1. Garnier SkinActive 5-in-1 BB Cream

This affordable BB cream has definitely earned my personal seal of approval. I’ve actually used this product for years, and I prefer it over any of the other drugstore and high-end BB creams I’ve tried thus far —and I’ve tried a lot. It keeps oil at bay all day long, and the coverage is pretty solid — it can totally be built up to full. It also feels super lightweight and comfortable on the skin, which is a huge plus.

2. Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream

This is another one of my favorite affordable BB creams for oily and breakout-prone skin. While it’s marketed as a BB cream, it’s level of coverage rivals full coverage foundations without feeling heavy or looking cakey. It also has incredible staying power. I tend to get oily mid-day with most foundations (especially BB and CC creams) and I rarely have to touch-up throughout the day when I use this one.

3. Physician’s Formula Organic Wear CC Cream

This affordable CC cream is backed by an impressive amount of glowing reviews for its sheer to buildable coverage that offers a slight glow without looking oily or clogging pores. The one downside to this product is its limited shade range. However, thanks to its sheer coverage, the color is slightly adjustable.