A Compete Guide to the Best Bathrooms on Instagram

Let’s just cut to the chase: I have a mild obsession with bathrooms (see also: powder rooms, wash closets, commode chambers, etc.). The obsession is exacerbated by the stark reality that I live in a shoebox and have a bathroom fit for Polly Pocket’s baby, and as humans, I suppose we are often most fascinated by that which we cannot have. In my case, right now I can’t have a sprawling claw-foot tub, a sink larger than a coffee mug, or the ability to practice the splits on the bathroom floor–but, boy, do I ever want these things. For context, my bathtub is about 3/4 the size of a standard tub, so the prospect of star-fishing in a bubble bath at the end of a long day for someone who is nearly 5-foot-8 is not just nonsensical, it’s impossible.

Lucky for me, social media is my livelihood so I spend a considerable portion of my life in the parallel universe we call Instagram. During that time, my imagination allows me to live in any commode chamber I so choose, so I do. Ahead, see 20 of the most covetable bathrooms on Instagram.