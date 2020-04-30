Sleek Bathroom Wastebaskets That’ll Elevate Your Decor

Bathroom trash cans aren’t something most people give a whole lot of thought. It sits in the corner of your bathroom, usually smashed up against the toilet if you have a small bathroom. What trash can goes in the bathroom might not seem significant, but just think about how many makeup wipes, Q-tips, cotton balls and single face-mask packages you throw away on a daily basis. That wastebasket is a big part of your get-ready routine. If you’re going through great lengths to look Insta-ready, you want to make sure your waste bin can keep up.

Side-note: It’s also one of the few pieces of furniture that visitors or guests are going to notice in your bathroom, so it might be time to throw out that ancient trash can that has gum stuck to the bottom of it from college.

When shopping for a bathroom trash can, you want to make sure to pick a step above from the trash cans that scream “freshman year dorm room” and reek of plastic. You also have several different styles you can choose from — you aren’t doomed to pick a boring plastic trash can. It’s possible to pick something that has an interesting aesthetic.

We selected the best bathroom wastebaskets that we would place in our own bathrooms. Each of the options below are durable, small enough for your bathroom and will add to, rather than detract, from your bathroom decor. Now, you’ll only need trash bags.

1. Simplehuman Bathroom Step Trash Can

This trash can has all of the bells and whistles. It has every feature you could possibly want in your bathroom trash can. The only thing it doesn’t do is take the trash out (yet). You step on it to open the lid on the bin, and the pedal is designed to last through 150,000 light stomps. There’s a removable inner bucket, so it makes taking the trash out easy. Simplehuman even produces custom trash bags, called Simplehuman Code A, that will fit this specific can, so you won’t be shoving too big of a bag into a tiny can. It comes in a rose gold color, though there are six other options if you aren’t into that, and looks sleek. It’s about as pretty as a trash can could be!

2. iDesign Formbu Wood Wastebasket

If you want a more natural-looking trash can, this is a good pick. It’s made out of medium-density fibreboard and has a decorative bamboo veneer. This wastebasket is simple and stylish, so it’ll fly under the radar in your home and not draw too much attention to itself. It’s also a good choice if you want all of the small wastebaskets in your house to match. Designed to last a long time, you won’t be swapping out this can anytime soon.

3. Umbra Skinny Bathroom Trash Can

Made out of strong polypropylene, this trash will survive through nearly anything you throw at it. It’s easy to wipe down and clean, to boot. This Umbra Skinny Trash Can is called skinny for a reason. It’s designed to fit in that weird space between your bathroom wall and your toilet. Even though it looks small, it can hold 2 gallons worth of trash, which is good news for anyone who hates taking the trash out. The Umbra Trash Can is available in a total of nine colors.