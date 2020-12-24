Just 10 Bathrobes I Plan To Wear Instead Of Real Clothes In 2021

Scroll To See More Images

You would think that it’d be super easy to find an amazing bathrobe that checks all the right boxes, but now that pretty much every online retailer is going all in on loungewear, the market is totally over-saturated. To save you a purchase you’ll regret, I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up the best bathrobes that are actually worth your time, from silky to fuzzy to luxe AF.

Personally I’ve endured a few poorly-made bathrobes in my day. I’ve had silk robes with ties that simply wouldn’t stay tied (not a great situation when you have roommates) and plush robes that gave me literal heat stroke, causing me to break out in a sweat after I just showered. First world problems, I know, but still! A good robe can make or break your post-shower experience—or your whole day if, like me, you tend to stay in yours for as long as possible.

Now that I never really leave the house anymore, I want to treat myself to the robe I deserve. I mean, let’s be honest, I spend half of my weekends and all of my weekdays in robes. I can at least pretend to be glamorous while barely walking 3,000 steps a day, can’t I? Plus, Bella Hadid recently showed on Insta that you can totally make a fashion statement with a bathrobe. Granted, mine won’t be making a social media appearance, but I still consider it to be one of the most important items of clothing that I own.

Below, I’ve included a wide range of solid bathrobe options, including plush, faux fur, terry cotton and velour styles for every kind of lounger. There are short, mid-length and long robes, budget-friendly options and fancy robes galore. Plus, lightweight and heavier options depending on your personal preference. For instance, if you like a lighter robe despite it being 30 degrees out, I’ve got you covered—even if I don’t understand you.

The Super Plush Robe

The Richie House robe is made out of fleece, so it’s ready to keep you warm all winter long. You can get this robe in mid or long lengths, and it comes in dozens of cool colors and patterns.

This Fuzzy Sherpa Robe

I can’t get enough of sherpa this season, so this faux sherpa robe from Aerie is on the top of my wish list. Plus, it has pockets, which is a necessary requirement for me.

This Turkish Cotton Robe

Parachute’s plush Turkish cotton robes strike the delicate balance of being warm and fuzzy without being too warm and fuzzy, if you know what I mean. This one comes in mineral, white, blush and stone.

This Mega-Soft Stretch Robe

Hear me out: You’ve got the UGG boots and slippers already, so why not fully commit and get an UGG bathrobe, too? UGG is the king of cozy, after all, so you know this stretch cotton and fleece robe will be comfy.

This Luxe Tuxedo Robe

If you want to feel like royalty whenever you drag yourself out of bed to make coffee in the morning, this is the robe for you. This tailored tuxedo robe has chic contrast lining—and according to the reviews, the robe tie doesn’t come loose. That’s a rarity.

This Animal Print Robe

Strut around your house in this fun leopard robe and feel like the cozy fashionista you truly are. This robe has soft details like faux fur lining on the trim, sleeves and pockets.

This Scalloped Robe

If you’re on the hunt for a simple robe with just a little extra pizazz, this printed velour robe’s scallop pattern adds a little something special. Total mermaid-just-got-her-legs vibes! You can get it in 19 different colors and patterns.

This Kardashian-Approved Velour Robe

Kick it Kardashian-style in this velvety soft robe from Kim’s SKIMS line. This robe is nice and long, so your legs won’t be left out in the cold. It comes in amethyst, smoke, sienna and honey.

This Towel-Inspired Robe

If you love Brooklinen’s towels, you’re going to be obsessed with this bathrobe. Modeled after said towels, this white turkish cotton robe is absorbent and comfy without being too heavy. It’s Brooklinen’s first venture into clothing, and it’s a guaranteed hit.

This Fuzzy Teddy Robe

Feel like you’re wrapped in a warm hug with this faux shearling robe. This super fluffy gray robe will keep you warm—no matter how cold it is in your apartment.

This Spa-Like Terry Robe

Pretend you’re at a spa with this breathable terry cotton bathrobe. This one dries quickly, so it won’t feel damp after your shower. Perfect for sitting on your bed and scrolling through TikTok instead of changing into PJs.