Flattering Bathing Suits for Every Style

As you’re browsing around the Internet looking for the perfect swimsuit, it can be difficult to tell if the suit is going to look as great on you as it is on the model. You want to feel confident and beautiful as you’re strutting around on the beach or lying on a towel by the pool. We know that finding a swimsuit online can be a bit of a nightmare—which is probably an understatement. That’s why we rounded up the best bathing suits for you.

These suits, ranging from a one-piece to a high-waisted bikini, are said to be flattering on multiple body types. We also found a suit that has both regular and plus sizes. These suits emphasize the areas you really want to show off and smooth over areas you’re not trying to focus on. The last feeling you want when you’re wearing a swimsuit is to feel awkward and uncomfortable. Swimsuits are supposed to be freeing and going to the beach or pool is meant to be a mini- or real vacation. The suits we selected come in a wide variety of colors, patterns and styles, so you can find something that you feel good about. For our one-piece pick, you have a whopping 40 suits to peruse. It’s time to get shopping.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuit

This super flattering suit features a mesh cut-out around the neckline and plunging back, accented by more mesh. This chic suit, which has a hook closure behind the neck, is going to turn heads at the beach. The ruched detailing on the front and back of the suit is a little kinder to your midsection. There are regular and plus size suits available. There are more than 40 colors and patterns to choose from, so you’ll definitely be able to find a suit that matches your personality and style.

2. AMOURRI Womens Vintage Bikini

If you love vintage style, you’ll love this 1950s pin-up-inspired swimsuit. The bikini features an adjustable halter top with an extra hook clasp on the back to prevent wardrobe malfunctions from happening. The top also has a padded underwire bra to keep you an extra boost. The bottoms are super high-waisted with low-cut legs. There’s ruching on the front of the bikini bottoms to flatter your waist and belly area. This vintage bikini also has peek-a-boo lace cutouts. There are other more traditional pin-up options available.

3. COCOSHIP Women's Bikini

This fun floral bikini from COCOSHIP’s goal is to emphasize your curves while glossing over other areas. The high-waisted bottoms are ruched to be extra flattering. The flowing top with built-in padding gives you cute coverage and support while looking a little flirty. The halter strap can be adjusted to fit your shoulders or taken off entirely if you want to go strapless while sunbathing. This boho suit comes in a variety of colors and patterns. You can choose from 20 suits.