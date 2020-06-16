Chic Barrel Bags That You Can Take on Every Adventure

If you’re spontaneous, it’s important to always have a barrel bag on-hand. As the name clearly describes, this bag is barrel-shaped. That’s about where the similarities between barrels and barrel bags end. These bags are generally lightweight and can fit a lot of stuff, which is good news for a girl who is on-the-go. If you like taking spur-of-the-moment day trips or even European vacays, you’ll want a barrel bag. These duffels make great carry-on bags, and you won’t think much about throwing the strap across your shoulder to bring one in a car, on a bus or on a train. Women who are into fashion have a penchant for over-packing, and these duffles can fit the extra outfit or two that you packed “just in case.”

We rounded up the best barrel bags for you. These fashionable options don’t only travel well though, they also make great gym bags. One of our picks even has air holes at the bottom to properly ventilate your stinky sports bras after a HIIT workout. Another one of our options just screams “girls weekend.” Check out our options below, but we have a feeling that one of these barrel bags might be your new favorite accessory.

1. Herschel Barrel Bag

This cute barrel bag from Herschel will make lugging your stuff to and from the gym easier and more stylish. There’s even an external pocket, which is perfect for storing your phone. This bag has small holes at the bottom, which allows the smelly gym clothes you’re carrying inside it to breathe and dry. With its removable and adjustable crossbody strap, you’ll be able to carry it comfortably. You can also hold the bag from its dual top handles if you get tired of the crossbody strap. There are more than 30 colors and patterned bags to choose from.

2. Jadyn B Barrel Womens Duffel

Hit the road with this fashionable barrel bag. There’s plenty of room for all of your outfits for your weekend getaway. There’s an interior pocket for storing valuables or important documents, like passports, and an exterior pocket for your phone. The shoulder strap is adjustable, so you can carry this bag comfortably. Browse the gray floral, navy floral and yellow floral bags to find one that suits your style.

3. Liberty Bags Barrel Duffel

If you need a getaway bag or and a bag you don’t carry too much about getting dirty at the job, this is a good choice. Its simple, logo-free design makes it an inconspicuous gym bag. It’s durable and sturdy, so it can take some wear-and-tear. There’s a zippered pocket on the side of the bag, so you can have easy access to your phone. This bag is available in every color of the rainbow, plus some additional color options.