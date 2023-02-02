The Best Bar Cabinets Of 2023: 17 Trendy Cabinets Worth Trading In Your Bar Cart

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

For years, the bar cart has been the hosting must-have. After all, if you’re entertaining guests, you need somewhere to serve them drinks. And if splurging on a built-in bar just isn’t in the cards, why not deck out the sleekest bar cart you can find? But these days, there’s a new on-trend option in town: the bar cabinet.

Bar cabinets are more formal than bar carts, but more accessible than built-in bars—and they give you yet another way to impress while entertaining.

Like bar carts, bar cabinets store all kinds of bartending necessities. (Think: glassware, spirits, cocktail-making tools, and more.) But they look like fancy furniture. The average bar cabinet could pass as a buffet, an armoire, or a small storage console. And that illusion is the bar cabinet’s charm: It conceals your drinkware, so you can unveil your bar like a party trick every time you host guests.

Naturally, bar cabinets are bulkier than bar carts. But since they come in different sizes, you can snag one that suits your space. And though bar cabinets can get pricey, they’re still cheaper than built-in bars—and they’re also less committal. (Don’t love the bar cabinet you bought a few years ago? Treat yourself to a new one—no renovation, required.)

What’s nice? As more people become bar cabinet converts, the number of bar cabinets on offer only grows. So to help you navigate this new hosting frontier, we’ve rounded up some of the best bar cabinets around—including budget-friendly finds and splurge-worthy statement-makers.

Quillen Bar Cabinet

This Anthropologie bar cabinet is stunning at any angle. The cabinet is lined with walnut veneer marquetry, so it looks like a work of art. And since it’s equipped with three shelves and a glassware storage rack, it’s the perfect place to keep your bartending must-haves.

Juliette Bar Cabinet

At first glance, this Urban Outfitters find looks like a classic storage cabinet. But open it up, and you’ll discover a full-blown home bar. The cabinet boasts a glassware rack, a storage drawer, and 12 slots for wine bottles. And it’s finished with a mirror backsplash—just like a swanky bar.

Union Rustic Swasey Bar Cabinet

There’s a lot to love about this Wayfair bar cabinet. It’s small, sturdy, and absolutely packed with storage. We’re talking: two center shelves, four side shelves, and a six-bottle wine rack. Plus, it’s one of the cutest bar cabinets you can buy on a budget.

Fern Bar Cabinet

If you want to go all out with your home bar, this Anthropologie bar cabinet is worth the splurge. The cabinet has two large storage shelves, two small drawers, a glassware rack, and an 18-bottle wine rack. And we love that it comes in an array of pretty shades—like sage green, dark gray, and warm white.

Avalon Rattan Bar

This CB2 bar cabinet would look great in any space—and it’s particularly perfect for wine drinkers. The cabinet comes with two divot-lined shelves, which are ideal for storing wine bottles. And since the bottom of the cabinet is flat, you can easily store other essentials, like cups and glasses, too.

Orren Ellis Bar Cabinet

Bar cabinets can get expensive. But we fell in love with this Wayfair piece because it doesn’t break the bank. The cabinet is sleek and space-efficient: It boasts two shelves, two drawers, and an open storage cubby. And that cubby is our favorite part of the piece, because you can use it to showcase your barware—or fill it with everyday items that help your bar cabinet hide in plain sight.

Juneau Velvet Bar Cabinet

This Anthropologie bar cabinet knows how to make a statement. The cabinet is lined with velvet and topped with marble. And inside it, you’ll find three spacious shelves—plus a glassware storage rack. The best part? The velvet-lined cabinet comes in three striking colors. And it’s also available in a brown leather-lined version.

Mid-Century Bar Cabinet

Need a bar cart that’s small but mighty? Look no further. This West Elm bar cabinet comes with four side shelves, two center shelves, a glassware rack, and a wine rack. And thanks to its small size and sleek midcentury modern design, it’s really easy to decorate with.

Leanne Ford West Cane Bar Cabinet

This Crate & Barrel bar cabinet is one sleek piece of storage furniture—and it’s especially great for barware. The cabinet has an open shelf, two tucked-away shelves, and a spacious wine rack. And it comes in three striking neutrals. (Really—we had trouble picking a favorite.)

Harper Campaign Bar

We love this Ballard Designs bar cabinet, because it’s both playful and space-efficient. The Campaign-style cabinet boasts six side shelves, three center shelves, a drawer, a cubby, and a glassware rack. And it’s even equipped with a pull-out shelf that lets you mix drinks right from your cabinet.

Mota Burl Wood Bar Cabinet

Lined with sheets of burl wood veneer, this Crate & Barrel bar cabinet is undeniably eye-catching. And it’s packed with little compartments that make organizing your home bar a breeze. Inside the cabinet, you’ll find four side shelves, four center shelves, two glassware racks, and a drawer. You’ll also find two adjustable shelves that double as handy wine racks.

Suspend Tall Bar Cabinet

Lined with walnut veneer and Carrara marble, this CB2 cabinet makes a sleek statement. The piece is lined with three spacious cabinets and an open storage cubby that’s really fun to decorate. Fill the cubby with the ingredients to your favorite signature cocktail—or throw your houseguests off the scent by sticking a plant in there, instead.

Tracey Boyd Odetta Bar Cabinet

This Anthropologie bar cabinet gives you everything you need to house your home bar. The cabinet comes equipped with two shelves, two drawers, a glassware rack, and a wine bottle rack. And thanks to its pull-out bartending shelf, you can mix and serve drinks straight from the cabinet.

Tessa Tiled Marble Bar Cabinet

Sleek, sturdy, and space-efficient, this CB2 bar cabinet ticks every box imaginable. The compact cabinet boasts two spacious shelves. And it’s lined with luxurious-looking marble tiles. What’s nice? These tiles are made of Carrara marble—a material designers love because it’s sleek and sturdy. So the cabinet should hold up to the occasional spill, letting you host stress-free.

Drysdale Wood Bar Cabinet

This CB2 bar cabinet is equal parts classic and charming. The cabinet is lined with four spacious shelves—including two fixed shelves and two adjustable shelves. And it’s lined with recessed door knobs that feel just playful enough to make the piece a statement-maker.

Amber Lewis for Anthropologie Bar Cabinet

If you can’t stand the thought of hiding your glassware, this Anthropologie bar cabinet is the perfect place to host your home bar. The cabinet is lined with two spacious shelves, and equipped with a glass-lined storage cabinet with two shelves, a glassware rack, and 16 wine bottle slots. That gives you tons of storage space to work with—and none of it is tucked away or hidden.

Fayette Bar Cabinet

This Crate & Barrel bar cabinet is incredibly sleek. The cabinet is lined with fluted wood and topped with white marble. And it opens to reveal all kinds of storage. Inside the cabinet, you’ll find four side shelves, six center shelves, and a glassware rack. Even better: Three of those center shelves are lined with notches, so you can flip them one way to store wine bottles, and flip them another way to use them as flat shelves.