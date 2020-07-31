Luxe Bamboo Bathtub Trays That’ll Transform Your Self-Care Days

Whether you’ve personally watched prized possessions plunge into the glittering bath-bomb water or just had nightmares about it, it’s time to take the fear out of bath time. Stop stressing over your wine glass, which is precariously placed on the edge of your tub. You can take bath time to a whole new relaxing level with bamboo tray caddies. This must-have is one of the best designed accessories ever. The makers know you’re watching Netflix, sipping wine, enjoying your newest candle and texting in the bath. So, they went ahead and made bathtub trays that can handle all of those activities.

We found the best bamboo bathtubs trays for you. And we made sure they checked all of the boxes. They’re easy to assemble and set-up in your bath. Plus, they probably aren’t going to fall in. Not only are these trays super practical, they’re stylish. When you’re setting up your tray, you’ll feel glamorous, like you’ve brought the spa to you. There’s even enough room to put some cooling eye patches or a sheet mask on your tray. Self-care never felt so good. You’ll never want to get out of the bath. Might as well make it a weekly ritual.

1. ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Treat yourself to this waterproof bamboo caddy. It has expandable sides that can shoot out to 43 in. and has silicone grips at the end of each side, so your wooden try doesn’t plunge into the bathwater. It has a built-in tablet holder with a waterproof cover, a place for your wine glass, a candle holder, a spot for your phone and detachable spa trays. You can bring everything you need into the bath with you, so you can have a super long soak.

2. Premium Bamboo Bathtub Tray Caddy

This bamboo tray has been coated with a layer of varnish, so it’s protected from water and will be OK if it falls into the tub. It has a sturdy, metal reading rack for your book or tablet, along with a wine glass holder and spot for your cell phone. The tray, which has silicone grips on each end, is 27.75 in., but it can expand to 41.5 in. if you have a larger tub.

3. HANKEY Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray

This luxurious tray can hold all of your essentials while you’re relaxing. The bamboo tray won’t warp or break under pressure. It can expand to fit most modern bathtubs and it has unique grooves that’ll keep your tray upright, even on wider bathtub edges. There’s a special frame that flips up to support your tablet or book if you’re watching TV or reading, along with a space for your wine glass and your candle.