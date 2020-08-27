Eco-Friendly Bamboo Bath Mats That Dry Super Fast

Bath mats are the unsung hero of the bathroom, but sometimes, the wrong one can make your life worse. If you’ve ever stepped out of the shower and felt the rug slip under you, you remember the terror and your life flashing before your eyes. A sturdy bath mat keeps you from crashing to the floor after your shower. Don’t ruin the relaxing experience you just had like that. Another problem with some bat maths is that they can get moldy. If you have a bath mat that doesn’t dry all of the way, you’re likely stepping out onto mildew and gross fungi. For people dealing with one or both of these problems, there’s a simple solution: Bamboo bath mats.

They’re eco-friendly, durable and chic. The best bamboo bath mats will keep you safe from falling, will dry quickly and look super stylish in your bathroom. It’ll add a natural, spa aesthetic to your shower. Some of our picks even roll up and can be stored, which is great if you have a tiny bathroom and you’re short on space.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. GOBAM Shower Mat Bath Mat

This stylish and simple mat is also anti-slip, so you can feel confident and safe stepping out of the shower. Made out of eco-friendly bamboo, the bath mat is also finished with a water-resistant and smooth coating, so this mat lasts a long time. The coating isn’t so smooth that it becomes slippery, though. Unlike cloth mats, this mat dries quickly thanks to its vented design. It’s available in black and natural and multiple sizes.

2. Mind Reader Luxury Roll Up Shower Bath Mat

This lattice mat doesn’t only look neat; it’s practical, too. The mat easily rolls up, so you can store it away. The back of the mat has plenty of non-slip rubber grips, ensuring this mat stays in place when you’re drying off from your shower. Many bathroom mats are a breeding ground for mold and mildew, because they don’t dry properly, but this fast-drying mat keeps bacteria and fungi away.

3. Bambusi Luxury Bamboo Bath Mat

You’ll feel like you’re stepping into a spa after showering with this elegant non-slip mat. It is made out of Moso bamboo, which is so durable that you could even use this mat outside for an outdoor shower or pool dry-off area, and has large rubber grips on the bottom. It can withstand the weather and plenty of water. The mat can fold in half for storage purposes.