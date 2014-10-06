The 50 Best Bags From Fashion Month

Most of what’s shown on the runways each season has a heck of a lot to do with clothes, but let’s face it: The items that we usually end up lusting after are the accessories, particularly the bags.

For Spring 2015, there are tons of handbag trends to get excited about. Bucket bags (already a huge trend for fall) were all over the runways. At Ralph Lauren, the bucket bag was updated in very luxe crocodile, while on the runway at Alberta Ferreti, the style was given the 1970s boho treatment in brown suede.

Another key bag trend to watch for come next spring is florals. Bags at Simone Rocha featured 3-D floral embellishments, while on the runway at Marni, bags featured floral sketches, taking inspiration from iconic Marimekko prints.

The bags you’re going to want to get on the waitlist for, though, like now (or at least keep an eye out for fast-fasihon versions?) Those would be Alexander Wang’s basketball-inspired clutches, Chanel’s styles with pro-woman slogans like “feministe mais feminine” and Moschino’s bags that look like mini moto jackets.

