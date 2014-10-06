The 50 Best Bags From Fashion Month

Most of what’s shown on the runways each season has a heck of a lot to do with clothes, but let’s face it: The items that we usually end up lusting after are the accessories, particularly the bags.
For Spring 2015, there are tons of handbag trends to get excited about. Bucket bags (already a huge trend for fall) were all over the runways. At Ralph Lauren, the bucket bag was updated in very luxe crocodile, while on the runway at Alberta Ferreti, the style was given the 1970s boho treatment in brown suede.
Another key bag trend to watch for come next spring is florals. Bags at Simone Rocha featured 3-D floral embellishments, while on the runway at Marni, bags featured floral sketches, taking inspiration from iconic Marimekko prints.
The bags you’re going to want to get on the waitlist for, though, like now (or at least keep an eye out for fast-fasihon versions?) Those would be Alexander Wang’s basketball-inspired clutches, Chanel’s styles with pro-woman slogans like “feministe mais feminine” and Moschino’s bags that look like mini moto jackets.
Click through the gallery above for our 50 favorite bags from fashion month. It’s going to be hard to wait till these hit the shelves next year.
Have a favorite bag from the spring 2015 shows that you are already dying to own? Share your pick in the comments below!
Sure fashion month (spread over New York City, London, Milan, and Paris) is focused on clothes, but a heck of a lot of the time the best stuff to come down the runways are the bags. Curious what the "it" bags from the Spring 2015 runways were? Our 50 favorites right this way.
CHANEL: Everyone will bel clamoring for Chanel's bags that made a nod to feminism with wording like "Feministe Mais Feminine" come spring.
CHANEL (continued): Another standout from the collection was this 1970s-inspired messenger bag.
LOUIS VUITTON: Nicolas Ghesquière has finally come into his own at Louis Vuitton. The proof? These "it" bags.
CELINE: Phoebe Philo's ode to the poisonous apple is sure to be a favorite of street style stars come spring.
CHLOE: Chloé was another fashion house that sent bags down the runway inspired by the 1970s. This was a standout.
DIOR: What could be better than a ladylike white bag with chain detailing?
SAINT LAURENT: The boxy "it" bags on the runway at Saint Laurent were all about flower power.
OLYMPIA LE TAN: Season after season, Olympia Le Tan consistenly creates the most charming of bags. She presented quite a few of her famous books-turned-clutches on the runway, but she also showed some more unusual but equally as cute evening bags, such as this pink globe.
VERSACE: It's hard not to dig this pink bag with exterior pockets that hit the runway at Versace.
PRADA: This Prada two-toned top-handle bag makes for the perfect work bag.
ROBERTO CAVALLI: It doesn't get more luxe that this calf-hair bag that was on the runway at Roberto Cavalli for spring.
MOSCHINO: Leave it to Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott to concoct a bag that looks like a blow-up toy.
MOSCHINO (continued): The crowd pleasing collection was all about having fun along with his love of Barbie. This bag reminded us a little bit of Elvis, dont you agree?
MARNI: Floral illustrations were a big trend on the runways this season, even making an appearance on the bags at Marni.
GUCCI: You are going to want a military-inspired bag, like this one from Gucci, come spring.
JILL SANDER: This minimalist bag on the runway at Jil Sander is a statement piece that will stand the test of time.
MAX MARA: Max Mara showed a graphic take on the floral trend. This print would pair well with just about anything if we do say so.
GIORGIO ARMANI: It doesn't get more chic than this fringe evening bag that hit the runway at Giorgio Armani.
EMILIO PUCCI: Looking to go boho with your bags? Then look no further than this mini saddle bag from Pucci.
EMPORIO ARMANI: Mini bags are having a huge moment right now. This option from Emporio Armani is pretty darn perfect.
DOLCE & GABBANA: Why not have a bag to carry a doll in? Especially if that doll is dressed in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana.
DOLCE & GABBANA: Another stunning bag on the runway at Dolce & Gabanna, this one featured enamel detailing.
ALBERTA FERRETI: Wear this suede bucket bag with anything from cut-off jeans to a lace gown Yes it's that versatile.
BOTTEGA VENETA: The perfect work bag, and almost big enough to be an overnight bag, there is so much to love about this Bottega Veneta metallic woven bag.
FENDI: Because not only do you need a new day bag for spring, you also need a goregous miniature bag to go along with it.
FENDI (continued): An evening version of the spectacular bags that hit the runway at Fendi.
3.1 PHILLIP LIM: Phillip Lim's latest spring collection signaled a return to slouchy, unstructured bags. Here, loop-through straps and a bracelet handle update the soft silhoutte of the bucket bag.
ALEXANDER WANG: If you've ever wondered what two retro basketball sneakers would look like if they were reconstructed into a fancy designer bag, then we have good news for you, it's happened. The bags from Alexander Wang's spring runway show look just like the bottom half of two sneakers with rubberized soles on each corner. Get on the waitlist for this now.
ALEXANDER WANG (continued): Wang clearly has an affection for sneakers and sportswear. Here, a model carries a purse resembling basketball shoes transformed into a chic crossbody bag.
ANNA SUI: Who knew that a fanny bag could look so chic? This option from Anna Sui takes it cues from the 1970s patchwork trend.
MARC JACOBS: Marc Jacobs' theme this season was utilitarian minimalism. The designer showed everything from mini crossbody bags to oversize backpacks made of luxurious fabrics and in colors like army green, magenta, and royal blue.
MARC JACOBS (continued): All of the bags in the collection were both luxe and practical, decorated with cabochons and leather travel tags.
MARC BY MARC JACOBS: We couldn't help but love the Space Age, circular purses seen at Marc by Marc Jacobs this season. This season makred the the second collection from Jacobs' dream team, Luella Bartley and Katie Hillier, who revamped the the grab and go bag into what could pass for a chic Jetson's lunchbox.
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: Diane Von Furstenberg is predicting that the must-have print for next spring will be the Gingham pattern—on everything. We happen to agree.
RALPH LAUREN: The bucket bag got the luxe treatment on the runway at Ralph Lauren in crocodile. We'll take two.
J. CREW: The iridescent fold-over bag seen at J Crew is just waiting to be featured on a street style blog.
BURBERRY PRORSUM: Burberry Prorsum has dreamed up the perfect wear-with-anything top-handle satchel, which will be hard to wait till spring for.
SIMONE ROCHA: This floral bag (including 3-D floral embellishments) that hit the runway at Simone Rocha, is seriously swoon-worthy.
MATTHEW WILLIAMSON: Pink and tweed? Yes, please, to this bag from designer Matthew Williamson.
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD: This bag that pays homage to "Rocky Horror Picture Show" is about as cool as it gets.
DKNY: Graphic, with just the right pop of color, you are going to want to be carrying this DKNY bag come spring.
ANYA HINDMARCH: Leave it to Anya Hindmarch to make doodles on a bag look seriously chic.
ANYA HINDMARCH (continued): Another quirky, but seriously cute option from Anya Hindmarch.
RAG & BONE: Have Rag & Bone's designers invented a new way to wear a crossbody bag?
JASON WU: Jason Wu proved that black and white always looks chic, especially when paired together on a bag.
JEREMY SCOTT: Jeremy Scott is never one to shy away from color or fanciful creations. The unique shape and long fringe detail on this round purse will be the perfect addition to any true fashionista's wardrobe.
TORY BURCH: Take note, half-moon shaped handbags are going to be a huge trend come spring.
MIU MIU: These ladylike small top-handle bags on the runway at Miu Miu will go perfectly with your entire wardrobe.
HERMES: No surprise that Hermès has concocted the most luxe every day clutch in orange crocodile, maybe ever.
VALENTINO: Sub your black every day bag for one in blue this spring, like this option from Valentino.