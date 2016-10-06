StyleCaster
The 50 Most Important Bags from the Spring ’17 Runways

by
Photo: Getty Images

Bags are a big deal to brands—for many, like Louis Vuitton and Chanel, they account for a huge percentage of sales, and for a smaller label, they can be the ticket from fashion-insider acclaim to mainstream success (think Alexander Wang’s blockbuster Rocco bag or Anya Hindmarch’s kooky Eyes and Smiley collections). So while clothes may be the first thing we notice on a runway, handbags are a close second—and this season, they were especially hard to miss, with Céline, Balenciaga, and Mulberry sending out super-sized totes and cylindrical bags as big as Moroccan poufs.

While the “bigger is better” trend pervaded much of Fashion Month, others, like Valentino and Hermès, went the opposite direction, shrinking them down to the size of playing cards and draping them on chains across models bodies. Not the most practical of trends, perhaps, but certainly a pretty one. Of the ones we’d actually carry IRL (budgets permitting), Alexander Wang’s rose-printed bucket bag, Loewe’s slouchy leather hobos, and Gucci’s satin chinoiserie Marmont reigned supreme.

In the slideshow, see the 50 best bags from the Spring 2017 shows.

1 of 50
Dior
Photo: ImaxTree
Chloé
Photo: ImaxTree
Chanel
Photo: ImaxTree
Céline
Photo: ImaxTree
Marc Jacobs
Photo: ImaxTree
Off-White
Photo: ImaxTree
Louis Vuitton
Photo: ImaxTree
Salvatore Ferragamo
Photo: ImaxTree
Gucci
Photo: ImaxTree
Fendi
Photo: ImaxTree
Jason Wu
Photo: ImaxTree
J.Crew
Photo: ImaxTree
Miu Miu
Photo: ImaxTree
Valentino
Photo: ImaxTree
Proenza Schouler
Photo: ImaxTree
Prada
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander Wang
Photo: ImaxTree
Balenciaga
Photo: ImaxTree
Hermès
Photo: ImaxTree
Marques ' Almeida
Photo: ImaxTree
Loewe
Photo: ImaxTree
Givenchy
Photo: ImaxTree
J.W. Anderson
Photo: ImaxTree
Rosie Assoulin
Photo: ImaxTree
Dolce and Gabbana
Photo: ImaxTree
Moschino
Photo: ImaxTree
Marni
Photo: ImaxTree
Akris
Photo: ImaxTree
Kenzo
Photo: ImaxTree
Altuzarra
Photo: ImaxTree
Coach
Photo: ImaxTree
Michael Kors
Photo: ImaxTree
Anya Hindmarch
Photo: ImaxTree
Sonia Rykiel
Photo: ImaxTree
Stella McCartney
Photo: ImaxTree
Tory Burch
Photo: ImaxTree
Victoria Beckham
Photo: ImaxTree
Charlotte Olympia
Photo: ImaxTree
Boss
Photo: ImaxTree
Christopher Kane
Photo: ImaxTree
Loewe
Photo: ImaxTree
Delpozo
Photo: ImaxTree
Emilio Pucci
Photo: ImaxTree
Issey Miyake
Photo: ImaxTree
Jil Sander
Photo: ImaxTree
Lemaire
Photo: ImaxTree
Mary Katrantzou
Photo: ImaxTree
Mother of Pearl
Photo: ImaxTree
Mulberry
Photo: ImaxTree
Paco Rabanne
Photo: ImaxTree

