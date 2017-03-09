StyleCaster
Share

The Best Bags from the Fall 2017 Runways

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Bags from the Fall 2017 Runways

Leah Faye Cooper
by
The Best Bags from the Fall 2017 Runways
37 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Since New York Fashion Week kicked off in February, we’ve brought you street style from NYC, London, Milan and Paris; a comprehensive fall trend report; and a look at the best accessories and shoes from the runways. Today, we end our fall 2017 fashion month coverage with a deep dive into handbags.

MORE: Get to Know the Next Wave of Women-Run Fashion Brands

Labels known for turning out it bags were up to their usual prowess this season, with Alexander Wang affixing chainlink straps to black leather totes and Mulberry showing circular crossbodys in candy-colored faux croc. There was also a rocket ship-shaped bag at Chanel that we’ve been thinking about for a cool 48 hours straight.

We rounded up these styles and more—our picks for the best bags of fashion month—ahead. These pics should hold you over until next season.

MORE: 10 Killer Coats from the Fashion Month Runways

0 Thoughts?
1 of 37
Gucci
Gucci
Photo: Getty Images
Gucci
Gucci
Photo: Getty Images
Coach
Coach
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander Wang
Alexander Wang
Photo: ImaxTree
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Photo: ImaxTree
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Photo: ImaxTree
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
Photo: ImaxTree
Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Photo: ImaxTree
Jason Wu
Jason Wu
Photo: ImaxTree
JW Anderson
JW Anderson
Photo: ImaxTree
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Photo: ImaxTree
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Photo: ImaxTree
Michael Kors
Michael Kors
Photo: ImaxTree
Chanel
Chanel
Photo: Getty Images
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana
Photo: Getty Images
Mulberry
Mulberry
Photo: ImaxTree
Mulberry
Mulberry
Photo: ImaxTree
Mulberry
Mulberry
Photo: ImaxTree
Phillip Lim
Phillip Lim
Photo: ImaxTree
Phillip Lim
Phillip Lim
Photo: ImaxTree
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Photo: ImaxTree
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Photo: ImaxTree
Versus
Versus
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexander McQueen
Alexander McQueen
Photo: Getty Images
Céline
Céline
Photo: Getty Images
Chloé
Chloé
Photo: Getty Images
Dior
Dior
Photo: Getty Images
Etro
Etro
Photo: Getty Images
Fendi
Fendi
Photo: Getty Images
Lowe
Lowe
Photo: Getty Images
Louis Vuitton
Louis Vuitton
Photo: Getty Images
Marni
Marni
Photo: Getty Images
Moschino
Moschino
Photo: Getty Images
Miu Miu
Miu Miu
Photo: Getty Images
Nina Ricci
Nina Ricci
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

A Complete Guide to Styling High-Waisted Jeans

A Complete Guide to Styling High-Waisted Jeans
  • Gucci
  • Gucci
  • Coach
  • Alexander Wang
  • Alexander Wang
  • Alexander Wang
  • Marc Jacobs
  • Marc Jacobs
  • Marc Jacobs
  • Jason Wu
  • Jason Wu
  • JW Anderson
  • Michael Kors
  • Michael Kors
  • Michael Kors
  • Chanel
  • Dolce & Gabbana
  • Mulberry
  • Mulberry
  • Mulberry
  • Phillip Lim
  • Phillip Lim
  • Tory Burch
  • Tory Burch
  • Versus
  • Alexander McQueen
  • Céline
  • Chloé
  • Dior
  • Etro
  • Fendi
  • Lowe
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Marni
  • Moschino
  • Miu Miu
  • Nina Ricci

Promoted Stories

share