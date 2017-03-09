The Best Bags from the Fall 2017 Runways

Since New York Fashion Week kicked off in February, we’ve brought you street style from NYC, London, Milan and Paris; a comprehensive fall trend report; and a look at the best accessories and shoes from the runways. Today, we end our fall 2017 fashion month coverage with a deep dive into handbags.

Labels known for turning out it bags were up to their usual prowess this season, with Alexander Wang affixing chainlink straps to black leather totes and Mulberry showing circular crossbodys in candy-colored faux croc. There was also a rocket ship-shaped bag at Chanel that we’ve been thinking about for a cool 48 hours straight.

We rounded up these styles and more—our picks for the best bags of fashion month—ahead. These pics should hold you over until next season.