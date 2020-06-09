Stylish and Sturdy Women’s Backpacks to Shop Now

Finding a backpack that is both durable and stylish can be a challenge. The straps of those dainty mini-backpacks can snap under pressure. Although we love the mini-backpack trend, grown women need a reliable backpack that they can tote to and from work. It needs to be able to survive their commute and whatever they decide to do after work. There are plenty of sturdy backpacks out there, but they can be plain, boring or just be an unfortunate throwback to high school. That’s why we went in search of the best backpacks for women.

Our three picks below check all of the boxes. These backpacks vary greatly in style, but we’ve got a uber fashionable option, a vintage faux leather throwback and a more basic, professional backpack. These backpacks are all designed to hold either tablets or laptops. They’re spacious, and they have more than enough pockets. One is carefully designed to deter thieves from sneaking into your bag, while another has a special USB port so you have an opportunity to charge your phone from your backpack. The last pick might look like something your grandma would have carried around, but don’t let its design deceive you. The inside of this bag is prepared for the modern era.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. PINCNEL Women’s Backpack

If you avoid wearing backpacks because you’re afraid that someone is going to unzip it, you should check out this option. It’s cleverly designed to put the zipper around the back of the backpack, so it’s difficult for a potential thief to reach. There are four exterior pockets, one main pocket and three interior pockets. The backpacks are available in a variety of rich colors, ranging from dark red (pictured) to olive, and come in small and large sizes. The small size can fit an iPad, where the large can fit a small Macbook.

2. KROSER Laptop Backpack

This water-repelling backpack can hold your laptop, tablet and other essentials. You can even carry it like a purse with the two top handles. This bag opens from the top, so you can see exactly how much storage you have. There’s one mesh pocket, zippered exterior pocket and two open side pockets for umbrellas or water bottles. When your phone runs out of battery while you’re out and about, you’re no longer totally out of luck. This backpack has a built in USB port. You just need to buy a power bank to put inside of it.

3. LXY Vegan Leather Backpack

This vintage backpack is perfect for the artistic types and fans of the old-fashioned aesthetic. This blast from the past is big enough to carry your very modern 14-inch laptop and has comfy, adjustable straps. It has a total of six pockets, including one hidden anti-theft pocket on the backside of the backpack. Unlike most vintage-styled backpacks though, this one isn’t actually leather. It’s vegan. You can choose from a brown or black faux leather backpack.